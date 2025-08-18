Will Patrick Mahomes Continue His Effectiveness in This Area?
The Kansas City Chiefs go into the new season still with the best quarterback in the National Football League in Patrick Mahomes. Regardless of debates, Mahomes has been the most consistent quarterback in the league since taking the reins as the starting quarterback in 2018.
Since debuting, Mahomes has made a living and a name for himself with his electric arm. As a first-time starter, Mahomes threw for over 5,000 passing yards and had 50 touchdowns. If it wasn't clear in his first full season, the Chiefs and Mahomes would become a match made in heaven.
While Mahomes is likely to have another good passing season, especially with a revamped and highly competitive wide receiving room, another aspect of his game shouldn't be overlooked when looking at how effective the Kansas City offense will be in 2025.
Throughout Mahomes' career, he has proven to be a quarterback with a complete skillset. In that, the Chiefs quarterback has been a key contributor in the rushing game. Last season, the Chiefs' running back room struggled with consistency, but when Mahomes carried the ball, it matched what he has displayed in years prior.
Mahomes' Rushing Statistics Over the Years
Mahomes had always been a rushing quarterback with the Chiefs, and while that doesn't stand above his work when moving the ball downfield with his arm, it's something that has benefited the Chiefs. Through his first two full seasons with Kansas City, Mahomes collected 272 and 218 rushing yards in 2018 and 2019.
It was his 2020 campaign that saw Mahomes take a leap forward in his rushing attack. His evasiveness not only makes him a top quarterback, but it also shows that he won't give up on a play even when being chased. Since 2020, Mahomes hasn't collected fewer than 300 rushing yards.
With the running back room consisting of Isiah Pacheco, Kareem Hunt and Elijah Mitchell, the three will look to prove their worth in what could be their final seasons donning a Chiefs uniform. With Mahomes continuing to age, it could become more expected to see him hand off the ball, rather than feel he has to do it all himself.
