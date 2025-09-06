Top 3 Chiefs Performers From Week 1 vs Chargers
The Kansas City Chiefs went into Sao Paulo, Brazil, as optimistic as they could be, yet fell to their AFC West division rival, the Los Angeles Chargers, in Week 1 of the 2025 season. Losing the first week of the season isn't the end-all, be-all, but it definitely shows improvements are needed moving forward.
Kansas City entered the game with a four-game losing streak, which included their Super Bowl LIX defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles and three consecutive preseason losses. With Friday's loss, the Chiefs now have a five-game losing streak as they head into Week 2 against the Eagles in a Super Bowl rematch.
Though the Chiefs dropped the game, some players stood out compared to the rest, and those who put their best foot forward in helping the franchise secure a victory. These three players are the key Chiefs that their fanbase shouldn't be upset with based on their performance in the season opener.
1. QB Patrick Mahomes
Mahomes was the top performer for the Chiefs on the offensive side of the football on Friday. The two-time MVP was outplayed by Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, but he still collected some impressive numbers for it being the first week of the new season.
The Chiefs' quarterback ended Week 1 with 24 completions out of 39 attempts for 258 passing yards. Mahomes got sacked twice in nine attempts, avoided throwing an interception, and had one passing touchdown, as well as one rushing touchdown.
Additionally, Mahomes led the franchise in rushing yards on Friday as well, collecting 57 yards in six carries. Going into Week 2, it's encouraging to see that Mahomes is in regular season form already.
2. WR Hollywood Brown
Brown was a busy man for the Chiefs on the receiving side of the ball on Friday, leading the room in both targets and receptions. Concluding his game with 10 receptions for 99 receiving yards, Brown looks to continue that success throughout the season, especially since he dealt with an injury last year.
Brown had to step up for an injured Xavier Worthy and a suspended Rashee Rice, and did the best he could in doing so. Going into Week 2, eyes will once again be on Brown.
3. LB Drue Tranquill
The Chiefs' defense didn't play at its best on Friday, but it did have a successful performance by veteran defender Drue Tranquill. Tranquill had five total tackles, four solo tackles, and two quarterback sacks. He also had an injury scare midgame and yet pushed through.
In his final year under contract in Kansas City, Tranquill put his best foot forward in helping his team this season and himself come next season in contract discussions.
