Mahomes Shares Secret to Hitting Tight-Window Throws
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke to reporters from team headquarters prior to Thursday’s practice. The Chiefs (2-2) will visit Jacksonville (3-1) on Monday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC, KMBC Ch. 9, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his comments, watch below.
On what stands out about the Jaguars’ league-leading 13 takeaways:
“Yeah, I think they're, first off, very fundamentally sound. And when you have a fundamentally sound defense that's that talented with the amount of players that they have at every single level of the defense, that's a hard defense to go against. And they do a great job attacking the football. They're causing the turnovers, not like the turnovers are just happening there. They're punching the football, they're tipping passes, they're intercepting the football, and they get their hands on it.
“And so, it'll be a great challenge for us. We have to make sure that we're really fundamentally sound as well, and we can't give them any opportunity because they're capitalizing on them.”
On the play of Jaguars edge-rusher Josh Hines-Allen:
“Yeah, I mean, he's just kept the perfect build for a defensive end. I mean, just fast, he's tall, he just had a great variety of pass-rush moves, and then he can drop in coverage if necessary as well. And so, he's done a great job in this league for a couple of years now. And so, I think he's kind of in that perfect moment where he's kind of a veteran, and kind of knows the veteran stuff, but still has the athletic ability to make stuff happen as well. And so great football player that will account for on every play.”
On what stood out about the win after watching film:
“Yeah, I think the execution I think was the biggest thing. I mean, obviously the guys made plays, and we were able to score a lot of points. But I'm always big on the execution, and executing on the plays that are called, and everybody being on the same page. And I think that was something that we did at a very high level this last game, and something that hopefully we can continue to do as the season goes on.”
On the plays when he stayed in the pocket rather than choosing to tuck and run:
“Yeah, I think just continuing to build trust with the offensive line, and they're doing a great job of pass protecting. And so for me, just being able to trust it, sit in that pocket, maybe that extra tenth of a second, and give guys chances down the field, something I continue to even get better at now. But I think I did a better job of that this last week for sure.”
On the tight-window passes, especially the short touchdown pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster:
“We schemed it up very well where we knew kind of knew the coverages that the defense was playing down there, and we knew that it was going to be a tight window. But the way they played their coverage, there was a spot on the play, and JuJu ran the route perfectly.
“And so, I was ready to throw on time, and we had an option to go after that, obviously, but the window was big enough for me to throw the ball, and then a physical catch by JujJu there in the in the end zone and making the play happen.”
On having more tight-window throws with only one turnover:
“Yeah, that's basically the guys that are making the plays. I'm giving guys chances down the field, and they're making plays happen. It's either them or nobody else. And so that's something we preached all offseason. It's good to see that success happening. And let's continue with it as the season goes on.”
On whether the Chiefs need to be cognizant of the Jaguars’ ability to steal signs:
“I honestly don't really understand. I mean, we switch signals like every single week, so
I guess maybe … I have no idea, honestly. So it’s something that I don't necessarily understand, but we'll make sure to switch our signals, I guess.”
On how much time they spend on signals each week:
“I mean, for us, we just try to, we scout the defense, and we try to learn what we can from them, as far as coverages and stuff like that. And then for us, like I said, we switch signals every single week, knowing that the game is on TV and teams watch that. And so we try to make sure that we're interchanging that stuff so they can't get a beat on what we're trying to do.”
On whether he’s watched extra film on Travis Hunter, appreciating what the rookie is doing:
“I haven't watched a ton. I mean, obviously I've watched his defensive snaps now. But he, I know he was a super-talented player in college, and it was fun to watch him at Colorado make plays happen. And coming out in the draft process, I always watch those receivers.
“And so, he's special when he gets the football in his hands and being able to break tackles and make guys miss. And then seeing him play defense now. I mean, he's done a great job, obviously, with his defense, a great job in this scheme, of playing man and zone and being around the football as well. And so, a special football player, I know someone that will want to account for when he's out there on the field.”
On the growing trust in rookie RB Brashard Smith:
“Yeah, I think he’s done a great job. It's just like any other rookie in this offense, you kind of give him more and more each and every week, and he's done a good job of taking it in and going out there and executing at a high level.
“And so, we'll continue to do that. It helps that he played receiver a lot, so you can run routes, and he also played running back, so you can run between the tackles. And those are special football players to have, because it keeps the defenses guessing, and that's what you want to do. You want them on their heels, then be able to attack them in a variety of different ways.”
On the string of offensive success, having punted only once on Sunday:
“Yeah, I think there's still a lot to learn from. I mean, early in the first half there, there were some of those drives that stalled out, kind of like we’ve been doing earlier in the season. So, trying to find ways to execute, especially earlier in football games, to build leads. And like I've always said, when you build a lead with Spags (Steve Spagnuolo) calling the defense, it really unleashes him to really go out there. And so, we'll continue to work at the little things fundamentally, and try to all be on the same page so that we can execute it at a higher level early, and then keep that momentum through the rest of the game.”
On how much he pays attention to other NFL games, such as the Chargers’ loss to the Giants:
“Yeah, like you said, it's early in the season. So, we know we still have a lot coming our way. But I mean, I'm obviously rooting against them. So if I see, like the Giants are winning, I'm happier than if they weren't winning. So, it's not necessarily like keeping up to date, like all the time, but if it's on the TV, or if I'm at Arrowhead, and they show a highlight, I'll definitely look and see who's winning the game.”
On his supportive tweet after Tyreek Hill’s injury Monday night, and their relationship:
“Yeah, I mean, I talked to him a little bit, but I think more than anything, just sending prayers his way. Because, I mean, you never want to see that happen in football, and it's part of the game, but it's a terrible part of the game. And I know how he works, and so I'm excited to watch his comeback now. He'll get to work and be back at it. But obviously praying for him and his family. Because, I mean, you never want to see that on the football field.”
On potentially throwing his 300th touchdown pass on Monday, and whether he’s talked to Aaron Rodgers:
“No, I've not heard from him. I mean, I think he's like in Dublin or something like that. So, I don't know if he wants to reach out from there. But I mean, to pass him, and as far as right now, I mean, it's really cool, but I got a long ways to go. And the amount of touchdowns he's thrown, and that was someone I watched growing up. And so, I'll continue to just get better and better and try to score as many points as possible -- and more than anything, win as many football games as possible. And I think at the end of my career, I'll be happy with where I'm at.”
On whether Xavier Worthy’s return exceeded his expectations:
“I mean, you never know coming off injury, but that's what I expected from the beginning of the season. I think the best way to put it is, he's a guy that can win one-on-one against, really everybody in the league. And so, when you have that much explosiveness and you can run routes like he does, it brings a lot of attention to him. And so, you saw that they were having to make a decision if they're gonna play man coverage or play zone coverage.
“And then it helped get other guys open as well. And so, just bringing energy, I mean, like, he has a lot of energy on the football field. He's got a celebration, seems like, every single week. And so, I think that's contagious. And that brought energy to the entire sideline and the entire team, and it was a great thing to get him out there.”
On what he saw during training camp from rookie cornerback Nohl Williams:
“Yeah, I usually have a pretty good feel for especially the DBs and stuff like that. And I mean, I was talking to Coach (Dave) Merritt and Coach Spags early about just the way he played. I mean, obviously the physicality, but like, he's in the right spot all the time, and he's in the right coverage. He has a good instinct for being around the football, and I think that's something that it's hard to learn. You kind of either have that or you don't.
“And so, he's done a great job. I haven’t been able to watch a ton of film, but just from watching the coverages that I've seen, he's done a great job this year, and I think he'll continue to get better.”
Chiefs Kingdom, you’ve found your most thorough site for info from your favorite team; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And don’t forget to share your thoughts on Mahomes’ ability to hit tight-window throws by visiting our Facebook page (here).