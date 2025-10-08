Why the Chiefs Are Still AFC's Top Contender
The Kansas City Chiefs fell in a close game on Monday Night Football in Week 5. It was a game that the Chiefs led early on 14-0, but they could not hold up that score and gave up too many points on the defensive end.
The Chiefs took on a good Jacksonville Jaguars team that has been playing good football this season, and the took it to the Chiefs and scored a touchdown with only seconds left on the clock to steal the win from the Chiefs.
It was not a good game for the Chiefs defense, and that is surprising because they do not usually see the Chiefs' defense break like they did against the Jaguars. The defense is the backbone of this team, and that was not the case in Week 5. It was something that they will fix and make sure it does not happen again. There were some costly penalties at the end of this game as well that put the Jaguars in a better position to win this game. It did not go the Chiefs' way at the end.
The surprising thing coming out of this game is that people around are not counting the Chiefs out and still believe they are a top contender. They are highlighting the offense because of the way they have played the last few weeks.
Still Contenders
Neil Greenberg of the Washington Post has the Chiefs at No. 3 as a top contender in the NFL.
Top contenders
1. Detroit Lions (4-1)
2. Green Bay Packers (2-1-1)
3. Kansas City Chiefs (2-3)
4. Philadelphia Eagles (4-1)
5. Buffalo Bills (4-1)
Detroit continues to look like the NFL’s most complete team, with its opening-week loss to Green Bay feeling like a distant memory. The Lions dismantled the Cincinnati Bengals with a balanced offense led by quarterback Jared Goff and a relentless pass rush anchored by Aidan Hutchinson.
The Chiefs, meanwhile, lost a close road game to Jacksonville on Monday night but remain a popular team in our model despite their 2-3 record.
It does not get easier for the Chiefs in Week 6. The Chiefs host the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football. The Chiefs will be on a short week, and they will need to make sure they have all their players ready to go against another top contender in the NFL.
