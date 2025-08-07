Chiefs' Look to Continue Their 3rd Down Dominance This Season
In Kansas City, the primary goal for the Chiefs is to win the Super Bowl. Anything short of that is not seen as a successful season. They are focused on continuing their dynasty, with plans to win it all in 2025. The Chiefs have been having a solid training camp, but they still need to demonstrate that their offense has improved compared to last season.
The Kansas City Chiefs are likely to have some people rooting against them this season. There has been considerable discussion this offseason about how the Chiefs are expected to take a significant step back. We’ve seen this narrative before, and the Chiefs have consistently proven their critics wrong. In previous seasons where they did not win the Super Bowl, they came back even stronger.
The Chiefs are a team that still won the AFC conference last season. They are also a team that still has the best head coach in the National Football League and the best quarterback. Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes are going to be there next season.
Even with all the offensive struggles, there was one area in which the Chiefs did great on the offensive side. That was on third down.
PFF Ranks
PFF ranked the Chiefs No. 3 on third down when it was between 4-6 yards to get a first down.
Looking at the top three teams in third-and-medium is an exercise in determining the best quarterbacks and coordinators in the NFL. Despite the Chiefs’ perceived struggles on offense, which were legitimate at times, they still managed to convert on their third-and-medium opportunities at the third-highest rate in the NFL.
Mahomes completed 68.9% of his third-and-medium attempts for 366 yards and six passing touchdowns, tied for the most scores in the league. His 81.9 PFF overall grade ranked seventh at the position. Though his arm created plenty of conversions, Mahomes also had the most scrambles on third down, a sign that his ability to create out of the pocket and use his legs to gain yards is very much alive and kicking. Wide receiver Xavier Worthy logged nine first-down conversions in third-and-medium opportunities, the second most in the NFL.
The Chiefs will look to improve on that next season and get to being the best team on third downs.
