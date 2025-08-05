Rookie Continues to Build Chemistry With Patrick Mahomes
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to get the best out of their 2025 NFL Draft class this season, as they have seen a ton of growth already from their seven rookies throughout training camp. The Chiefs aim to get back to the playoffs, and they brought in several new faces to help them achieve that.
Of the draft picks, some have begun to stick out more than the others. Offensive lineman Josh Simmons, the franchise's first-round pick in the draft process, has turned heads quickly and is emerging as a prime option to be the starting left tackle against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1.
While Simmons gets a lot of the attention, fourth-round draft pick Jalen Royals has also been impressive so far this summer. The wide receiver out of Utah State has quickly drawn comparisons between himself and Rashee Rice, which may come in handy depending on how that situation unfolds.
Royals has quickly developed a strong relationship with two quarterbacks on the Chiefs roster: Patrick Mahomes and Gardner Minshew. Given that Mahomes is bound to be the quarterback with the most snaps played for the Chiefs, Royals has taken it upon himself to build a strong chemistry between himself and the two-time MVP.
- "In the meeting room he tells me everything I need to do and then, you know, off the meetings and stuff like that where I'm just out here he'll tell me you know corrections and stuff like that and then obviously after the play you know he let me know on the sideline," Royals said following training camp practice on Aug. 3.
- "It's complicated, I would say, but like there are times where it's like, you know, I'm still a rookie at the end of the day, so I'm trying to learn everything and and he's, you know, wanting me to be, you know, up to speed. So, it's just balancing that."
Royals may potentially have a much larger role in his rookie season, depending on how the Chiefs plan to use him. Mahomes is keeping Royals up to speed on routes, and keeping him involved will only help his development and build their chemistry for the regular season.
