Chiefs Have Several Challenging Games This Upcoming Season
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to pull off another regular season like the 15-2 regular season they just registered. Although the season did not end how they wanted it to, the Chiefs are still in a prime position to have a successful season. However, it is unlikely they will go 15-2 again.
"For the second time in three years, these two teams will play a Super Bowl rematch at Arrowhead Stadium. Philadelphia dominated Kansas City in the Super Bowl in February, with Jalen Hurts earning the MVP award. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs beat the Eagles in the Super Bowl after the 2022 season, but Philly won the rematch on the road the following November," FOX Sports said.
The Chiefs' matchup against the Baltimore Ravens will be another exciting matchup between the Chiefs and Ravens. However, as exciting as the matchup between the two teams seems to be on paper, it has been anything but, as the Chiefs have dominated the Ravens recently.
"Lamar Jackson is 1-4 against Mahomes, including a home loss in the AFC championship game in January 2024. The Chiefs kicked off last season with a 27-20 victory over the Ravens after a potential game-tying TD catch by Isaiah Likely was overturned, and his toe was ruled out of bounds,"
FOX Sports said.
Kansas City will also face off against the Buffalo Bills this upcoming season. The Chiefs and Bills have battled many times in recent years, with the Bills doing better when the teams play each other in the regular season. The Chiefs have won the more important matchups between the two teams.
"Mahomes and Josh Allen face off again in a rematch of the AFC championship game. Allen and the Bills have defeated Mahomes and the Chiefs four straight times in the regular season, but Kansas City has won all four playoff matchups between the two rivals over the past five years. The game will be played in Buffalo," FOX Sports said.
The Chiefs are once again primed to be must-see TV, as they look to make another deep postseason run that ends in a Super Bowl berth.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.