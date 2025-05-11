Teams May Eventually Regret Passing on Josh Simmons
The Kansas City Chiefs got a steal in the draft when they selected Josh Simmons. Chad Reuter of NFL.com said, "Simmons will be an excellent pick at a major position of need for the Chiefs, if he's able to return to form after recovering from the knee injury that shortened his 2024 season."
Chris Trapasso believes the Chiefs had a productive draft, as Kansas City addressed several pressing roster needs. Kansas City solidified multiple positions this offseason.
"General manager Brett Veach did work in this draft. Simmons can be a long-term answer at left tackle. He just needs to get healthy. Norman-Lott and Gillotte are high-upside pass-rushing options at defensive tackle and edge rusher, respectively.
"Williams is the pesky man-to-man cornerback Steve Spagnuolo will adore, and Royals has a game very reminiscent of Rashee Rice -- he rocks after the catch. Veach found quality players at clear need positions. I like the receiving upside of Smith in Round 7."
NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper could not find much of anything wrong with the Chiefs draft haul. Kiper was impressed with the haul overall.
"Kansas City pivoted back to offense Friday, getting a vertical receiver in Jalen Royals and physical running back in Brashard Smith. The Royals pick, in particular, was great. He was No. 72 on my board, but K.C. got him at No. 133 overall. He scored 21 touchdowns over the past two seasons. And Smith is a converted receiver with 4.39 speed. Mahomes has to be pleased," Kiper said.
Kyle Crabbs of the 33rd Team noted that Simmons "projects as a potential cornerstone offensive tackle at the NFL level. He has a wonderful blend of foot speed, functional movement skills, active hands, and balance that allow him to flash major ability in all phases of the position.
"Simmons’ lateral mobility shines in the run game, where he can work backside cutoff to free his guard or alternatively expand rapidly to create expansion on a front-side defender. He’s well built and offers the necessary hand power and leverage to sit down power rushers and combat all kinds of body types at the NFL level as well," Crabbs said while analyzing the Chiefs' newest lineman.
"Unfortunately, Simmons suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Oregon Ducks in October that required surgery. This left the biggest red mark on his resume, not as any potential physical ability but instead as a medical check that every team will need to do their homework on."
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.