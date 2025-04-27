Is the Chiefs' WR Room Bound to Be Electric?
The Kansas City Chiefs brought in an extra wide receiver with their fourth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The franchise drafted Jalen Royals number 133 overall on Saturday, adding him to an already loaded wide receiving room in Kansas City. With the second year on the horizon for Xavier Worthy and several veterans on the roster, the Chiefs' wide receivers could be hard to stop going into the new campaign.
Worthy showed promising signs down the line of his rookie campaign, getting members of the Chiefs Kingdom excited for what he has in store for year two. The franchise also has Rashee Rice returning from injury at some point next season, into the campaign as well.
Royals was strong throughout his collegiate career with the Utah State Aggies, where he recorded 1,914 receiving yards in 126 receptions. His strength lies in his yards after catch, as he is explosive in that area. He also expressed his excitement for getting to receive the ball from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
"It means a lot, he's the best quarterback in the league," Royals said in his introductory press conference. "Just to catch passes from him is amazing."
Mahomes touched on his outlook on the wide receiving room the Chiefs had before the draft festivities began, as he is likely smiling ear to ear knowing he has another weapon to target down field.
"Getting the guys back healthy as far as Rashee (Rice) and Hollywood (Brown) fully healthy; Xavier (Worthy) in year two, I think the offense has a chance to be really, really good," Mahomes said. "I'm excited to have these guys again. We've had a lot of turnovers in the receiving room and it seems like the core group will be back in its entirety."
Other veterans, such as Hollywood Brown and Juju Smith-Schuster, are bound to be the wisdom in the wide receiving room, as they set their individual goals themselves. Smith-Schuster revealed some of the goals he has for himself going into his third campaign in Kansas City.
"Contribute to the team," Smith-Schuster said. "I want to be, obviously, helping in every way and aspect that I can possible. At the same time, I want to be able to play and score more touchdowns, more yardage, more catches. In my career, that's definitely what I want, and to help this team as much as possible."
While you're here, make sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.