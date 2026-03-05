Chiefs Must Make the Most of Bold Trent McDuffie Trade

The Kansas City Chiefs caused quite a stir in the NFL when they decided it was time for All-Pro corner Trent McDuffie to go. They traded him to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for their first-round pick, a third next year, and then a fifth and sixth round pick in 2026 as well.

It was a shocking move made by Brett Veach and the Chiefs' coaching staff, especially when so much is riding on next season. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs lose their best defender, but on the bright side, have two first-round picks to use as ammo to bolster their team. What does their updated draft outlook look like now?

2026 NFL Mock Draft

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Tom Fornelli writes for CBS Sports, and after the news broke, he got to making his own mock draft that reflects the updated picks. In his mock draft, the Chiefs aren't done with trades, as they're predicted to trade down from the ninth overall pick to select Kenyon Sadiq and take Cashius Howell with the pick they've acquired from the Rams.

"The Chiefs move down a few spots, accumulate some extra picks and then draft a long-term Travis Kelce replacement. It'll be a lot of fun to see what Andy Reid cooks up with both Kelce and Sadiq on the field together", said Fornelli.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

I think it'd be smart for the Chiefs to leverage their top-ten pick and trade down if the offer is right, but in this mock draft, it's the Dallas Cowboys trading up to select Sonny Styles ninth overall. Styles won me over with how impressive he looked at the NFL combine, and I believe that would be a better selection for them than Sadiq.

Losing one of their best players on defense means it's bound to be worse next season. Recouping some of that defensive intensity in Styles could be what Steve Spagnuolo needs to keep their defense afloat. However, if the trade package is right, Sadiq is far from a poor consolation prize.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M defensive lineman Cashius Howell (DL41) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Cashius Howell is a high-motor, productive pass rusher who has shown the ability to line up at different spots. He's probably not somebody you want dropping into coverage a lot, which could make him less attractive to some teams, but the Chiefs could use another quality EDGE opposite George Karlaftis".

Defensive line is a definite need for the Chiefs at the moment, and Howell would be an excellent player off the edge for them. Chris Jones isn't getting any younger, and Howell could be that next star for them.

