Chiefs Still Have to Prove Themselves in Week 1
The Kansas City Chiefs are hoping to extend their status as a modern dynasty in the NFL. They won their first Super Bowl of the Patrick Mahomes era to begin the new decade in February 2020. Since then, they've gone to the title bout four more times and come away with two additional championships.
They weren't able to get the job done last year against the Philadelphia Eagles, having gotten routed on the big stage, 22-40. Still, they won 15 games in the 2025 NFL season and bested a primary rival in Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills yet again in the AFC Championship.
Despite their dominant record and the remaining presence of staples such as Mahomes, Head Coach Andy Reid, and tight end Travis Kelce, there may be more doubt than ever surrounding the Chiefs. Their stars have gotten older, their offense wasn't nearly as intimidating as it was in the early years, and the AFC is expected to be a lot more competitive around them.
Kansas City Chiefs listed as slight favorites in 2025 NFL season opener
The Kansas City Chiefs have represented the AFC in five of the last six Super Bowls. Their one shortcoming came in the 2021 NFL season, when they narrowly lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in overtime of the Conference Championship round. Since then, there's been plenty of talk about which team will usurp the Chiefs at the top of the AFC, with the primary contenders being Joe Burrow and the Bengals, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, and Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.
Yet, year in and year out, Kansas City continues to prove that it's the standard. Now, coming off a 15-2 campaign and a third straight Super Bowl appearance, the conversation has grown louder.
There have been questions about whether the last two years were anomalies for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense or if it was simply the start of a natural decline. With wide receiver Rashee Rice facing suspension, there are serious doubts that Kansas City can field a top attack once again.
Against the Los Angeles Chargers for their season opener, the Chiefs are currently listed on FanDuel at just -172, as three-point favorites. The over/under is set at 45.5 points.
The Chargers are expected to have a formidable defense once again this season. Week 1 will represent an early test for Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense. If they can come out of the gates swinging and dominate LA, their odds could look a lot different the rest of the year.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
As always, be sure to check us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.