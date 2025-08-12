Patrick Mahomes Still Among Favorites in MVP Odds for 2025
Since they rolled out Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, the Kansas City Chiefs have been playing on a different playing field than anyone in the NFL, not named Tom Brady. Year in and year out, they're in the Super Bowl conversation. So long as Mahomes is still healthy and at his peak, they'll likely remain there.
In seven full seasons, he's led the league in total passing yards once, passing touchdowns twice, touchdown percentage twice, interception percentage once, passing yards per game twice, quarterback rating twice, and adjusted net yards per attempt once. Needless to say, he's no stranger to accolades.
He's a six-time Pro Bowler and has been named to the All-Pro first team twice and the second team once. He won the NFL's Most Valuable Player of the Year award in 2018 and 2022 and has already won three Super Bowls. Even after a down year in 2024, all expectations are that Mahomes will bounce back and lead the Chiefs right back to contention.
Patrick Mahomes remains a top candidate for the 2025 NFL MVP, even after a down year
It's a testament to Patrick Mahomes' greatness that his 2024 season is considered a down year for him. He still racked up 3,928 passing yards and threw 26 touchdowns to just 11 interceptions. He was also one of the most clutch players in the NFL, leading the league with seven game-winning drives for the 15-2 Kansas City Chiefs.
His performance earned him a top-eight finish in QB rating at 67.6. A poor season for Mahomes would be considered a career year for most quarterbacks in the league.
Still, many are expecting him to be much better in 2025. With Rashee Rice back and a full season with Hollywood Brown, he has much more threatening weapons at his disposal compared to last year.
Unsurprisingly, he's still considered one of the top candidates for MVP in what's viewed to be a revenge season for him and the Chiefs. FanDuel has him fourth in odds at +650, behind only the Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow (+600), Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen (+600), and Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson (+430).
Kansas City will be mainly focused on avenging its blowout Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Patrick Mahomes winning a third MVP along the way wouldn't exactly be shocking, though.
