Chiefs Odds to Emerge Victorious in Crucial Thanksgiving Showdown

The Kansas City Chiefs stayed alive in Week 11, notching a critical victory over the Indianapolis Colts to get back above .500 and hang on to their minuscule margin for error in the remainder of the 2025 season. At 6-5, KC is currently seated in the 10th seed in the AFC, but they're within arm's reach of climbing into the conference's Wild Card spots.



The Chiefs are just one game behind the three teams currently in those slots: the Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Buffalo Bills. The bad news is that Kansas City has already lost to all three of them, meaning it won't be able to get the head-to-head tiebreaker in the standings.



The Chiefs will have to beat at least one of those teams in record outright, or at least have a better divisional record than the Chargers, who are currently 3-0 against the AFC West compared to KC's 2-1 mark. Kansas City will also have to ward off the other challengers in the conference, such as the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Houston.



Nov 21, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Can Chiefs thwart the Cowboys on Thanksgiving?



NFL fans have something to be extremely grateful for this Thanksgiving. Some of the holiday slates in past seasons have been underwhelming, to say the least, but 2025's docket is an absolute treat for football fans, including a fateful matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys.



Week 13 represents a virtual must-win game for both teams, although America's Team needs it a bit more. Dallas got a crucial victory over the Philadelphia Eagles to keep their playoff hopes alive, but it's still just 5-5-1 on the season. The Cowboys essentially have to run the table from here on out to have any chance of punching a postseason ticket.



However, the Chiefs can't really afford to lose this game, either. That makes this one of the most dramatic Thanksgiving features in recent memory, especially between two teams with so much talent on their rosters.

Kansas City is slightly favored over a surging but still unproven Dallas squad. FanDuel has the Chiefs laying three points on the spread and listed at -184 on the moneyline. Both KC and Dallas are expected to lead with their offense in this game, with Patrick Mahomes, Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, and Travis Kelce facing off with Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Jake Ferguson. The over/under is currently set at 51.5 points.

Betting odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

To get the Chiefs' odds in each game this season, you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here).