Why Chiefs Still Have to Turn Some Into Believers
The Kansas City Chiefs will take their talents to a different country to kick off their 2025 NFL season. The Chiefs are in Brazil, getting ready for their Week 1 matchup with their longtime AFC West rival, the Los Angeles Chargers.
This game is going to be played on Friday. This is going to be a good matchup to see how both teams come out in their first game. These two teams have made moves this offseason that have made them better. Getting off to a win is going to be huge for these teams.
The Chiefs head into this matchup as the defending AFC Champions and the defending AFC West champions as well. For the Chiefs they are looking to win their tenth division title in a row.
They have taken over the AFC West, and they have not been dethroned. This game is important for both teams. They want to establish a win and position right away in the AFC West. If the Chargers have any chance of dethroning the Chiefs, it is a must-win for them. A good much with a lot of good storyline.
NFL analyst KC Joyner of The Athletic made a surprising pick from the Chiefs and Chargers game.
Chiefs vs Chargers
"Statistically speaking, Patrick Mahomes is coming off a terrible season in vertical passing. He ranked 27th in vertical PPG (production on passes with 11-plus air yards) and 28th in stretch vertical PPG (21-plus air yards). Andy Reid is aiming to change this by targeting more downfield throws to Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown, but that could be a problem this week since Worthy and Brown have very difficult matchups.
Jim Harbaugh has talked a lot about leaning more on the pass game this season. That’s part of why the Chargers acquired Keenan Allen, but their go-to target in this game will be the highly reliable Ladd McConkey."
"The Chiefs’ secondary doesn’t present quite as strong a challenge, and both teams have unfavorable rush defense matchups, so this may boil down to whether Los Angeles will have enough aerial success to offset Kansas City. The matchup numbers suggest that is the case, so this one goes to the Chargers by a small margin. Pick to win: Chargers."
