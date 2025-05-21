Which Way is Chiefs' Mahomes Leaning For the 2028 Olympics?
It is only 2025, but many have started talking about the 2028 Summer Olympics that will take place in Los Angeles. One of the hottest topics right now in the National Football League is whether the league will let players participate in the Olympics.
It is also a hot topic around the country if it is fair to let the NFL players play in the setting of Flag Football, because the USA team is not made of any NFL football players right now. Flag Football has its own style that is different from anything else, but the NFL has the best athletes in the world. The NFL does play a flag football game once a year at the Pro Bowl.
We learned on Tuesday that the NFL has made a decision on whether it will let their players have the opportunity to participate in the games in 2028.
"The league announced it voted to approve potential player participation in the 2028 Summer Olympics. Flag football is scheduled to make its debut at the Los Angeles Games, and now players have the green light to try out for an Olympic team on the world's biggest sports stage," said Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports.
One player that will be drawing interest to play in the 2028 Olympic Games, is Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
"Talking to Patrick Mahomes about it, for instance, I think there will be players that want the gold medal," said Jeff Darlington of ESPN. "I think it adds something to a resume that maybe the average American doesn't understand."
Darlington believes people will be "surprised" by the level of interest among NFL players. That includes the three-time Super Bowl champion, who will be 32 during the 2028 Games.
"Mahomes, I think, wants to do it," Darlington said. "I really do. The question becomes, is he the right quarterback? I think he is."
"You want Patrick Mahomes throwing touchdowns to Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson," Darlington said. "It is our chance to have a true All-Star team."
"I definitely want to, but I've seen some of those guys play the flag football and they’re a little faster than I am, "Mahomes said in Germany in November. "I know there’s not, like, linemen blocking for you. I'll be 31, 32 years old, so if I can still move around then, I'm going to try to get out there and throw the football around, maybe in LA. Just don't tell Coach [Andy] Reid or [general manager Brett] Veach or anybody."
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.