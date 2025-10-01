Inside Chiefs’ Most Productive Use of Mahomes in 2 Years
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Patrick Mahomes fired four touchdown passes, his most in more than 700 days, and the Chiefs’ offense produced its most points in nearly two years. In an important 37-20 win over the Ravens, four factors weighed heavily in the offensive output.
The obvious bump
Xavier Worthy’s return was transformational. Consider that over all 16 NFL games in Week 4, Worthy was one of just four players with multiple catches of at least 25 yards (Stefon Diggs, Josh Jacobs and George Pickens also did it). Worthy also had a 35-yard run that broke open a tight game.
On Monday, head coach Andy Reid credited his offensive coordinator Matt Nagy for putting Worthy (No. 1) in the best positions.
“Offensively, I mentioned how Nags utilized No. 1 coming back,” Reid said after reviewing the film, “Xavier, getting him back in the mix of things, I thought was impressive. The run game part of it, being able to get that established early I thought was important against this crew.”
Speaking of that run game
The Chiefs against Baltimore on Sunday actually had their lowest average-per-carry of the season (3.69), but that wasn’t the most effective number. The critical factor was the commitment to the run, which produced a season-high 32 carries.
“And people might sit there and say it's only a 4- or 5-yard run,” Dan Orlovsky said during Monday’s edition of NFL Live. “But that's a huge deal for this offense.”
Another huge deal is someone other than Mahomes as the leading rusher. Remember, the first two games were propped up by Mahomes scrambles (the quarterback led the team in both Weeks 1 and 2). Against the Ravens, Worthy also gave them their longest run of the season, a 35-yard burst in the second quarter.
Mahomes under center
For nearly 20 percent of their offensive snaps on Sunday, Mahomes was under center. That’s a significant change. Through four games this year, Mahomes under center is 7 of 10 for 57 yards, two TDs and a 123.8 passer rating. In shotgun, he’s 80 of 132 for 882 yards, five touchdowns and one interception – only an 89.9 passer rating.
One of those plays was the 8-yard touchdown pass to Isiah Pacheco late in the first half. Off a play-action fake to Pacheco in the backfield, the quarterback hit him in the left flat.
Credit JuJu Smith-Schuster for one of the best hustle plays of the year, keeping his balance in the end zone and throwing a block to open a small crease for Pacheco – when a lot of wide receivers would’ve given up on the play.
Sixth offensive lineman
Mike Caliendo reported as eligible our four occasions Sunday. The Chiefs got 42 yards out of those plays, including Worthy’s 35-yard run. They also picked up a first down on a fourth-and-1 plunge by Kareem Hunt.
“I was so encouraged by their offensive plan,” Orlovsky added. “If that's going to be something that they do more -- again, not who they are -- but 20 percent of the time underneath the center. And that sixth offensive lineman, that's a massive change for this offense. I look forward to them doing it even more.”
