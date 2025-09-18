A Look Back: The Last Time Mahomes Faced the Giants
The Kansas City Chiefs can't change how they started their season, but what they can do, and must do, is focus on the opponent at hand. For Week 3, the Chiefs head to New York to take on the New York Giants in the Giants' home opener. Both franchises are looking for their first win of the regular season.
The Chiefs haven't had much offensive presence thus far this season, unless your name is Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes has been trying his best to find open receivers through the first two weeks, because the running game has been virtually extinct.
Mahomes leads the franchise in rushing yards this season, beating out both Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt, the Chiefs' main running back options. Going up against the Giants, Kansas City can't let Mahomes do all the work, though his last time seeing the Giants wasn't too shabby.
Mahomes vs Giants Stats
The two-time MVP has only seen the Giants once in his career, as Week 3 will be the first time the Chiefs play New York since 2021. In that 2021 affair, Mahomes and the Chiefs came away with the victory, pushing them to 4-4 on the season, something that could end up motivating Kansas City this weekend.
In that game, Mahomes had 29 completions in 48 attempts, with a passer rating of 74.6. In the 29 completions, Mahomes threw for 245 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He was also sacked two times, which he has been through to start the 2025 campaign through two weeks as well.
One stat that Mahomes didn't succeed in against the Giants in 2021 was his rushing attack. In three carries, Mahomes rushed for 10 yards. Depending on how the offensive game plan is laid out, the Kansas City quarterback may have to take the ball into his own hands once again.
At the end of the day, the Chiefs' roster knows that they need to come away with a win if it means they still have life within the AFC West. Mahomes may be the best player on the roster, but that doesn't mean that he has to do all the work. Kansas City fans should expect their players to have a great game, for the sake of the season.
