Top Chiefs Offensive Playmakers From Win Over Raiders
The Kansas City Chiefs went into Week 7 with the intentions of bringing everything they had to secure the victory. Turns out, they could have played averagely and still would have embarassed the Las Vegas Raiders, as the Chiefs shut out their AFC West division rival by the final score of 31-0.
The Chiefs offense did a ton well in this game, as several players stepped up when some got injured, as well as riding momentum from the return of wide receiver Rashee Rice. All in all, the Chiefs Kingdom got to see their franchise at full strength, and they indeed look strong.
According to Pro Football Focus, the Chiefs had several players step up to the plate to take a crack at it, but these are the top five performers from the overall defeat (minimum 30 snaps played.
5. QB Patrick Mahomes
Believe it or not, the Chiefs quarterback just cracked the top five, largely for his role in making his teammates look good. Against the Raiders, Patrick Mahomes had 286 passing yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions thrown.
According to PFF, Mahomes was given an overall grade of 67.4, with a passing grade of 62.2, a run grade of 75.6, and a run blocking grade of 60.
4. LG Kingsley Suamataia
The offensive line had some ware and tear to it against the Raiders, as Josh Simmons missed his second week in a row and Trey Smith exited the game early. But it was Suamataia who proved himself in Week 7.
According to PFF, Suamataia had an overall grade of 74.7, a pass blocking grade of 73.3, and a run blocking grade of 71.1.
3. RG Mike Caliendo
When Trey Smith went down to injury, Mike Caliendo filled in and did a very good job at doing so. Playing in 65 total snaps, Caliendo was a strong force on the offensive line.
According to PFF, Caliendo had an overall grade of 77.1, a pass blocking grade of 86.7 and a run blocking grade of 77.2.
2. WR Rashee Rice
In his return to action, Rashee Rice proved to the Chiefs Kingdom and those watching around the world that he is a wide receiving to be fearful of when he's healthy and on the field.
According to PFF, in 33 snaps played, Rice had an overall grade of 86.5, a pass/receiving grade of 82.8 and a run blocking grade of an 80.5.
1. C Creed Humphrey
Said it before and will repeat it, the Chiefs possess the best center in the National Football League as he once again proved his worth on the offensive line in Week 7.
According to PFF, Humphrey had an overall grade of 91.0, a pass blocking grade of 79.3 and a run blocking grade of 90.9, making him the best overall offensive performer for Kansas City.
