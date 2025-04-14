Chiefs Patrick Mahomes' Reaction to Masters Conclusion
The Kansas City Chiefs franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes has shown off his skills in several sports over the years. Originally drafted by the Detroit Tigers for baseball, turned into an MVP winning quarterback in Kansas City, the guy can seemingly do it all.
The Masters had an insane and intense finish to it, and as we have all learned over the years, the Chiefs' quarterback is an avid golf fan when he isn't throwing around the pigskin. Near the conclusion of the match between Justin Rose and eventual winner Rory McIlroy, Mahomes was all over X (formerly Twitter) showcasing his excitement.
The Chiefs superstar, much like all of us, were watching the intense finish between Mcllroy and Rose. The intenseness came after the eventual winner Mcllory blew a four-shot lead over the final nine holes and bogeyed 18. His efforts would soon be enough to earn the green jacket, but it took some excitement out of all of us.
Mahomes would write "Wow. Wow. Wow," when the initial putt that would have sent Mcllory away the victor missed the hole by a few inches. The anticipation was building as the two would go into a playoff, lowest amount of shots to the hole wins.
Mcllory has been chasing a grand slam for over a decade, and even when we all thought he was going to wrap it up, much like a football game, the tides changed when no one expected it. Should Mcllory have blown the lead to Rose, he would have surely been beating himself.
But even with all the added pressure, Rose would set Mcllory up (unintentionally, of course) to walk away the victor if he could just sink one more putt. Now that the Masters are behind us, we all know the outcome: Mcllory was about to get the job done.
The Chiefs quarterback, a champion in his own right, tweeted one last time for the victor Mcllory after an exciting round of golf.
Now with the Master over and done with, Mahomes will likely return to focusing on the NFL season that is upcoming, as he and the rest of the Chiefs look for revenge after last season.
