Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Sounds Off on Offense Next Season
The Kansas City Chiefs must get the offense rolling next season to have success. The Chiefs cannot have the same offense as last season; it will just not work for them. Next season, the offense might have to carry the defense, just like the defense carried the offense all of last season.
One way the team wants to fix the offense is by getting more explosive plays called and executing them at a much higher rate than they have over the last few seasons. That is one part of the offense the Chiefs have not had success at. Mahomes can do it if the offensive line does a good job of protecting him.
The Chiefs still have to go on the field in 2025 and prove it. But the reason why many feel optimistic about the Chiefs being a top contender again next season is their ability to regroup and find the right players to replace the ones that left. And the Chiefs did that, and their coaching staff will make sure these players are ready for whatever comes their way next season.
The offensive line and the offensive weapons will go a long way for the offense next season. When Mahomes has time to throw the ball, he is almost unstoppable. But the wide receivers still have to do their part and make plays for the offense as well. It cannot all fall into the hands of Mahomes all the time. If they do that next season, they might be going home earlier than usual.
"I think all you can do is be better than the day you were before," said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. "We have an expectation that we are going to go out there and score every single drive. But that comes with a lot of single reps. A lot of practice reps. A lot of time spent with the guys. It takes every single person in the building to go out there and have the top offense in the league."
"We have to just go into every practice, every film study, whatever that is, with that mindset of we are going to be the best offense."
The Chiefs are happy to be healthy this offseason, and that will play a huge role next season for the team.
