Chiefs Have Multiple Revenge Games on the Docket
The Kansas City Chiefs have several rematches on their schedule this upcoming season. Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus ranked each revenge game of the upcoming season. He ranks the Chiefs' matchup against the Buffalo Bills as the season's seventh-best revenge game.
"The Chiefs and Bills will have faced one another in six straight seasons, including in four of the past five postseasons. Each game has a playoff atmosphere, and this one should be no different. Since 2021, Buffalo has had its season end four times at the hands of Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs; last year followed suit, with Kansas City knocking off the Bills 32-29 in an AFC Championship classic. The Bills’ quest to finally beat the Chiefs and make a trip to a Super Bowl feels Sisyphean at this point," Locker said.
"Buffalo addressed its defense — the overarching reason for its repeated losses to the Chiefs — this offseason by adding Maxwell Hairston, Joey Bosa, T.J. Sanders and Michael Hoecht. The Bills will look to beat the Chiefs for a fifth straight time in the regular season and finally have that result extend to January.
Locker named the Chiefs' rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles the season's fifth-best revenge game. The game gives the Chiefs a chance to see how they stack up against the Super Bowl champions.
Still, while it is a revenge game, a regular-season game in no way makes up for a Super Bowl loss.
"Any Super Bowl rematch the year after the game needs to be on this type of list. Considering the extra history between these franchises, this duel should be one of the most anticipated of 2025," Locker said.
"Kansas City and Philadelphia were among the favorites to play in New Orleans, and that’s exactly what occurred. But few anticipated the Eagles’ 40-22 drubbing of the Chiefs, squashing their hopes of a three-peat thanks to a dominant defensive performance (30 total pressures, four turnover-worthy plays from Patrick Mahomes). The Chiefs likely still have a sour taste in their mouth after how the Super Bowl concluded, especially given that it happened at the hands of Andy Reid’s former team."
Locker noted that the Chiefs have had difficulty beating the Eagles the few times they have played each other somewhat recently.
"The Eagles have had Kansas City's number a bit as of late, prevailing in the Super Bowl as well as during the 2023 regular season. This next edition of a budding rivalry affords the Chiefs a chance at revenge — and to reclaim their position as maybe the NFL’s best team," Locker said.
