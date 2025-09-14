Chiefs-Eagles Live Game Thread
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- To see the live game thread, scheduled to kick off at 3:25 p.m. CT, check back here at that time.
The Kansas City Chiefs look to avenge a 40-22 loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl 59 on Feb. 9. And they have an opportunity to do it early in the season. It’s the 54th home-opener at venerable Arrowhead Stadium, the NFL’s third-oldest facility.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes said on Wednesday that he took about seven days in February to decompress from the disappointing Super Bowl loss, then teed up the game film.
“At at the end of the day, you're going to have failures in this league,” Mahomes said. “It’s about how you respond from those failures, and that's something that's important to anyone's career. But for me, I got to continue to push to be even better, so that I don't make those same mistakes whenever I get the opportunity to again.”
Viewing options:
Click here to see all the ways you can watch, stream and listen to the game, depending on where you are in the world.
A few appetizers:
- To help in last-minute preparations, check out our Broadcast Boards and Starting 11 game preview.
- On Saturday, the Chiefs ruled out Xavier Worthy. Even though the wide receiver surprisingly returned to practice earlier than expected on Thursday, he was initially listed as doubtful late in the week. The Chiefs also elevated defensive back Kevin Knowles, an undrafted rookie, from the practice squad.
- Retired Navy Petty Officer First Class Generald Wilson will perform Sunday’s national anthem. One of the nation’s most sought-after performers over the last 25 years, he’s shared his rendition of the Star Spangled Banner at nearly 1,000 events, including NFL postseason games, the World Series, the Stanley Cup and NBA Finals. A native of Kinloch, Mo., he served 20 years in the United States Navy.
- Sunday’s flyover will include a B2 Spirit Stealth Bomber from Whiteman Air Force Base, near Knob Noster, Mo.
