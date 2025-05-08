Chiefs' Offensive Lineman Receives High Praise
The Kansas City Chiefs' offseason has been filled with talk about improving their offensive line. Considering the season their offensive line had, it makes sense. However, the Chiefs' offensive line is also undeniably talented at certain positions.
The Chiefs drafted Josh Simmons late in the first round to help solidify the unit, but questions remain. Luckily, Kansas City has nearly as many answers on its offensive line as questions. The Chiefs are only a few more pieces away from having a quality offensive line.
Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus listed the top 10 players at every position in the National Football League. Cameron listed Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith as one of the best offensive linemen in the league. The Chiefs' front office undoubtedly agrees with Cameron.
"The Kansas City Chiefs pulled a seldom-seen move this offseason when they exercised their franchise tag on guard Trey Smith, making him the highest-paid interior lineman in the NFL for 2025. While both parties are reportedly working toward a deal, a July 15 deadline looms to finalize a multi-year extension. Smith has been consistent across his career, posting four consecutive seasons with a 72.0-plus PFF overall grade. However, having never produced a PFF pass-blocking grade above 70.0 may get in the way of negotiations," Cameron said.
The Chiefs allowed Patrick Mahomes to be sacked the most he has in one season in his career this past season. The unit's inability to protect Mahomes was undoubtedly a factor in the team's Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and has inspired the Chiefs' desire to add to the group.
As Kansas City looks to finally put the Super Bowl behind it and move forward to the upcoming season, it would be wise to continue searching high and low for potential additional offensive linemen. Although the Chiefs have other needs, adding depth to the line has to be near the top.
With Mahomes under center, the Chiefs always have a chance. However, the Chiefs also recently showed what life would be like if they failed to protect Mahomes. One is better than the other.
