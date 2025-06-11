How the Chiefs Fare in Recent 2025 Playoff Predictions
The Kansas City Chiefs willed themselves to the NFL playoffs last season with clutch win after clutch win in the regular season. While going 15-2 in 2025 might be more difficult than it was last season, the Chiefs still have a roster makeup that shouldn't be taken lightly.
Going into the 2025 campaign, many have predicted that the Chiefs would not win the AFC West division. With each opposing franchise in the division looking better on paper roster-wise, the Chiefs are going to have to win as much as possible to secure their 10th straight division crown.
While the 2025 campaign is still a few months out, franchises are slowly inching back to football activities. With the Chiefs' mandatory minicamp commencing in less than a week, Pro Football Network's Jacob Infante created a way-too-early playoff prediction.
Let's find out how Infante sees the Chiefs faring.
Last season, the Chiefs had the best record in the AFC, allowing them a first-round bye. However, in Infante's predictions, the Chiefs will have to play in the Wild Card Round and will do so as the second seed, taking on the seventh-seeded Cincinnati Bengals.
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes have faced each other twice in the playoffs, with both franchises taking one game apiece. In this scenario, the Chiefs fight past Cincinnati and move on to the Divisional Round.
In the next round, the Chiefs would take on Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, who would eliminate the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round of this prediction. The Ravens are always a threat to be competitive, but nothing the Chiefs haven't seen before.
"As good as Baltimore is, though, it’s hard to bet against Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs," Infante wrote. "The Chiefs haven’t missed an AFC title game since 2017, and that streak probably doesn’t end here."
Obvious that gives away the Chiefs moving on to the AFC Championship game to take on the predicted number one seed, arguably the biggest rival for the Chiefs right now, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.
The Bills and Chiefs squared off last season in the AFC Championship and it went to Kansas City. Infante doesn't see the narrative changing, as he predicts the Chiefs go to their fourth-straight Super Bowl, taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in a Super Bowl LIX rematch.
"In the end, a Chiefs win would redeem last season’s loss. Additionally, a fourth ring would only strengthen the legacies of Mahomes and Andy Reid in the GOAT conversation," Infante wrote.
