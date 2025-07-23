Chiefs President Mark Donovan Shares Appreciation for Chiefs Kingdom
The Kansas City Chiefs held their first practice of training camp yesterday, July 22, to kickstart themselves into their revenge tour. After once again claiming the AFC West division title during the regular season last year, but ultimately falling short of making NFL history, 2025 is a year for determination for the franchise.
Ahead of the first practice for the Kansas City Chiefs training camp period, franchise president Mark Donovan spoke to the media to address his appreciation for both St. Joseph for allowing the franchise to hold another training camp at the facility and to the fans for their endless support.
"Dr. Kennedy shared with us this morning that our fans started lining up at 2 A.M. for practice today," Donovan told the media. "Thank you to our fans. Thank you to our staff and people behind the scenes who really create the experience for our fans."
"Our fan experience is something that Lamar (Hunt) himself believed is the most important aspect that we do. We had to create the very best experience in sports and entertainment, and this is a part of that. We have a team that is very dedicated in doing just that."
The Chiefs have strived to take their franchise to the top of the mountain, both on the field and behind the scenes. We have seen what the franchise has been able to achieve on the field since the turn of the decade, but it wouldn't be possible without the tireless work that happens behind closed doors to give the fanbase a franchise to believe in.
"I'm proud to be standing here today representing the folks who have made the Kansas City Chiefs the number one fanbase in the NFL," Donovan said. "It's a place we've never been before. We have the largest fanbase in the National Football League. And from the perspective of a relatively mid-size market in comparison to other NFL teams, it's quite an accomplishment."
To all Chiefs fans who sometimes believe their voices aren't heard or feel like a small speck floating in the breeze supporting the Chiefs dynasty, know that the organization believes that none of their accomplishments would be possible without the support of Chiefs Kingdom.
