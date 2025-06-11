Chiefs President Adds New Job to His Resume
The Kansas City Chiefs are one of the most influential franchises the National Football League has to offer. After claiming back-to-back Super Bowl championships and just falling short to the Philadelphia Eagles this past season, the Chiefs are looking to create more memories that their fanbase will remember forever.
One way that the Chiefs instill to bring those memories in their fans is through their newly launched film studio. Back on Feb 3 of 2025, the Chiefs announced the formation of Foolish Club Studios, a new studio focused on developing original scripted and unscripted content for short-form and long-form storytelling.
"The studio will prioritize telling unique stories that not only highlight the rich, deep history of the franchise, the characters that have defined it and its position within the Kansas City and global communities, but also stories that reflect the spirit of humility, heart, and hard work that have been part of the team's heritage since the beginning," the Chiefs wrote in a release statement.
On June 10, Foolish Club Studios announced their new leadership for the program, which features Chiefs President Mark Donovan acting as the Chief Executive Officer. Another accolade is added to Donovan's already stacked resume, as he will oversee the product and what they produce.
Other leadership positions were also filled behind Donovan, as Lara Krug was named President and Chief Operating Officer for Foolish Club Studios. Dan Crumb will be the Chief Financial Officer, and Gelsomina Picariello will be the Head of Studio and Development.
The new project is a tribute to Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt's father, the late Lamar Hunt.
"Foolish Club Studios is a tribute to my father in so many ways," Hunt said. "My father constantly pushed boundaries and inspired innovative thinking, and that is exactly the ethos we expect this new studio to embrace as we expand our ambitions in storytelling and continue to make the game more accessible to our fans."
Donovan has been the Chiefs' President since 2011, and has played a huge role in leading the franchise to the heights where we know it sits today. Now with Foolish Club Studios CEO added to his resume, safe to say more success is on the horizon.
Be sure to follow both @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella on Twitter (X) for the latest Chiefs information.
Plus, don’t forget the Facebook page here to interact with Chiefs fans around the globe.