Chiefs Clark Hunt Sounds Off on Playing Internationally
The Kansas City Chiefs have been a part of three international games up to this point in their franchise. They played against the Detroit Lions in London, the Los Angeles Chargers in Mexico City, and most recently against the Miami Dolphins in Berlin.
The Chiefs expectedly have a ton of fans across the globe, and that's due to their success they've had in recent years. Of course, the team that's gone to three consecutive Super Bowls will have a global market.
Clark Hunt is the chairman and CEO of the Chiefs, and he recently took part in an interview in which he was asked about the rumors of the Chiefs potentially playing the Chargers in week one in Brazil next season.
Hunt stated how the team invites the challenge and how they'd be overjoyed as a franchise to extend their fan base even further. If the rumors hold up, this will be the second time the Chargers and Chiefs match up in an international game, showing international fans a taste of the AFC West.
It would be amazing for all the incoming rookies of the Chiefs to play their first NFL game outside of the US, and it would show them what's possible when drafted by a team with such a huge market as the Chiefs.
Perhaps rookies like Omarr Norman-Lott could make his debut and stamp on the game in Brazil, which will only lead to more fans becoming enamored with the Chiefs. Chiefs Kingdom is said to be one of the strongest fan bases in the NFL. The incoming rookies could see that firsthand if the first game they play is in Brazil, and yet the stadium is still filled with Chiefs fans.
This is still speculation, and it isn't confirmed that they will be playing in any international games this year, but it would be helpful for the NFL if they're looking to expand their market to a broader audience. The Philadelphia Eagles played in Brazil last year, and they just beat the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. For fans out there, it'll be exciting to see the losers of the past Super Bowl get back on track against a team like the Chargers, who are looking to make a statement.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.