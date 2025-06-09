Sports Entertainer Calls for Chiefs' Travis Kelce For Upcoming Reboot
As we know, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes doesn't believe his longtime teammate, tight end Travis Kelce, looks like he's slowing down. With Kelce approaching the final year of his contract with the Chiefs organization, retirement speculation looms around the corner.
Kelce enters his 13th season in the National Football League and looks to add extra stats to his impressive resume. Throughout his career, Kelce has become a multi-time Super Bowl champion, a 10-time Pro Bowler, and has been the heart and soul of the franchise since we can remember.
However, with retirement closer to Kelce than the beginning of his career, perhaps there is a different way that the future Hall of Famer can stay in the entertainment world.
American Gladiator, originating as a weekly TV show back in 1989, is set to make its rebooted return through Amazon Prime. While the broadcast schedule has yet to be released, the beloved show will be coming soon to viewers who are eager to see a new the best athletes compete against one another.
Newly announced host of the show, WWE Superstar Mike "The Miz" Mizanin, is eager to get the show up and rolling, expressing extreme excitement.
"The 10-year-old me is absolutely SCREAMING—this show was such a huge part of my childhood," The Miz wrote on Instagram. "I used to watch it with my dad, and being part of its return is bringing back so many amazing memories… To the fans, we are working hard to create something truly incredible that honours the original while bringing fresh energy to a whole new generation."
When discussing the reboot with Good Morning Football, The Miz revealed three NFL players he would love to see compete on the show, one of which will ring a bell for the Chiefs Kingdom.
"I'm gonna go with Travis Kelce, because of personality," The Miz said. "A Gladiator has to have a great personality, and got to be out there, not only do that be physically dominating but they got to be someone, either you're root for, or you're gonna boo kind of like a WWE superstar."
The Chiefs know for sure that they have Kelce for one more season, but getting the chance to compete on American Gladiator seems too good to pass up. Keep your eyes peeled for if Kelce does test his luck in the future.
