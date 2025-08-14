How Revised Rice Timeline Could Adversely Affect Chiefs
The Chiefs seemingly got good news Thursday morning when Adam Schefter reported the NFL would likely not impose Rashee Rice’s suspension until after a scheduled Sept. 30 disciplinary hearing.
However, more than a month before that hearing, on Aug. 26, the Chiefs need to make some difficult roster decisions. Thursday’s news figures to complicate those decisions further.
Head coach Andy Reid said earlier in training camp that the team’s final-roster target is six or seven wide receivers. The four names written in pen were expected to be Hollywood Brown, Xavier Worthy, JuJu Smith-Schuster and rookie fourth-rounder Jalen Royals.
Until Thursday morning, most thought Rice would begin the season serving a multi-game suspension for violation of the league’s personal conduct policy. But Rice is now a lock to make the season-opening roster. That means one of the bright spots of Kansas City’s training camp, Tyquan Thornton or Jason Brownlee, could be in danger.
Special teams is a big factor
Another complication is special teams. Assistant head coach and special teams coordinator indicated Tuesday his preference is to use wide receiver Nikko Remigio as his primary return man on punts. The other candidates (Thornton, Skyy Moore and rookie Brashard Smith) don’t provide the same level of confidence.
“We know what Nikko can do,” Toub said Tuesday. “He needs to do a lot more on offense, which he has, he's been doing. So, we'll just keep working him in there. Everybody knows how I feel about Nikko.
“I just love having a guy that you can depend on, solid. He's not gonna cost you a game. That’s so important.”
And while Thornton may not be Toub’s first choice as a punt returner, the wide receiver already is a four-core special teams player, including his gunner role on the punt team.
Could the Chiefs lose a player like Brownlee due to Rice's timeline?
Brownlee could be the odd man out, even though he caught a 1-yard touchdown from Patrick Mahomes in the first game Saturday at Arizona. Considering Brownlee’s strong preseason, he isn’t likely to clear waivers and re-sign with Kansas City’s practice squad.
If the Chiefs do need to cut one of their young wide receivers in light of the revised Rice timeline, they obviously hope to return that player when the NFL does suspend Rice. The NFL’s cutdown calendar, beginning Aug. 26, won’t show them mercy.
Obviously, having Rice on the Week 1 roster is a huge bonus the Chiefs probably didn't expect. Coaches and teammates, including Mahomes, have raved about the wide receiver’s ability to bounce back from a season-ending knee injury. At the time of that injury last season, in Week 4, Rice was leading the NFL in both receptions and receiving yards.
Kansas City faces one of the toughest Septembers in the NFL. Three of its first four opponents were in the playoffs last season. The Chiefs open the year in Brazil against the Chargers, followed by a Week 2 rematch of their Super Bowl loss to Philadelphia. Their Week 4 opponent, Baltimore, won the AFC North last season. The Chiefs also travel to face the Giants in Week 3.
Rice on July 17 received five years of probation and 30 days in jail from a Texas judge for his role in a multi-vehicle 2024 crash on a Dallas freeway that caused multiple injuries.
