Chiefs' Rashee Rice Looking to Storm Back 2025
One player that is looking for a major bounce-back next season is Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice. The Chiefs' young receiver had a good rookie season in 2023 and was looking to take a huge step in 2024, but his season was cut short due to an LCL injury. Rice was picked high in the draft in 2023, and the Chiefs are expecting big things from him as he gets ready for the 2025 NFL season.
Rice is a big-time receiver for the Chiefs. Rice is going to have to have a good training camp, and he needs to make sure that he stays healthy because of the number of receivers that the Chiefs have on the roster right now. Rice is a good receiver who can stretch the field and is another great weapon for quarterback Patrick Mahomes to have on the field to catch passes.
Rice will be back next season, and he looking to help the Chiefs get back to the Super Bowl and win it this time. If Rice plays the way we know he can and stays healthy, the Chiefs' offense can be one of the best in the National Football League. As of now, Rice is on pace to be ready for the 2025 season, and it looking forward to getting back on the field and competing with his teammates.
Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports believes that the Chiefs will be receiving a Rice who will be at his best in 2025 and that the Chiefs will need to get back to the big game.
"By the end of his 2023 rookie season with the Kansas City Chiefs, Rice was arguablyPatrick Mahomes' top pass catcher, emerging with sure, savvy hands to help the club win Super BowlLVIII," said Benjamin.
"All the promise came to an abrupt halt early in 2024, though, when a torn LCL sidelined him for the Chiefs' final 13 games. He might still be limited to open Year 3, especially with Xavier Worthy capable of stretching the field for Mahomes, but Rice remains the most well-rounded wideout on Kansas City's title-contending roster."
The Chiefs can benefit from getting Rice back in a big way. Now it looks like the Chiefs will have all the receivers healthy for the 2025 season.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.