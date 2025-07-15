Chiefs' Rashee Rice Must Make 2025 Season Count
The Kansas City Chiefs lost one of their biggest assets last season after just four games played due to injury. Wide receiver Rashee Rice was on pace to be a top wide receiver in the National Football League last season, and after a full offseason of recovering from injury, Rice is headed back to Kansas City.
Head coach Andy Reid revealed at the end of mandatory minicamp that Rice, along with the franchise's first-round draft pick Josh Simmons, will be ready to participate with the rest of the roster during training camp. Chiefs training camp begins on July 21, with the first practice being on the 22nd.
Rice collected 288 receiving yards in four games last season, and following his 938 receiving yards a season before, he was on pace to be a star. The LCL injury could have a lasting impact on Rice as he continued into year three with the Chiefs, but for his sake, a ton is riding on this season.
Seemingly every analyst has predicted that Rice will pick up where he left off for the Chiefs and become quarterback Patrick Mahomes' main wide receiving target. If outside expectations weren't daunting enough, Mahomes revealed he has high expectations for Rice this season.
"Expectations are high. I mean, he looks really good, he's running routes, he's catching the football. When we get back into the actual OTA's how much he'll be able to do, but he's been able to do everything here as far as running routes and everything like that," Mahomes said.
With news that Rice's trial date is scheduled for the first month of 2026, that should allow Rice the chance to play at a star level for the Chiefs in 2025. Perhaps his first 1,000 or more receiving yards season is on the horizon, so long as he stays healthy.
If Rice remains healthy and provides a ton on offense this season, he may force the Chiefs' front office's hand at earning an extension. Rice's rookie contract concludes in 2026, making him a free agent in 2027. For this season, Rice is set to make a base salary of $1,340,474, according to Over The Cap.
