High Expectation Surround Chiefs Rice in 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs have confidence within the organization surrounding their wide receiving room. According to the Chiefs' franchise quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, expectations are high across the board.
"Getting the guys back healthy as far as Rashee (Rice) and Hollywood (Brown) fully healthy; Xavier (Worthy) in year two, I think the offense has a chance to be really, really good," Mahomes said. "I'm excited to have these guys again. We've had a lot of turnovers in the receiving room, and it seems like the core group will be back in its entirety."
The one standout from Mahomes' comment is that of wide receiver Rashee Rice. Rice showed he could be a crucial part of the offense in his rookie campaign, but took a major step back after an injury held him back last season.
That being said, the organization, and Mahomes primarily, are excited to get Rice back to work and on the field. The Chiefs quarterback provided his intel on how Rice has progressed in his recovery from a standpoint of working with him this offseason.
"Expectations are high. I mean, he looks really good, he's running routes, he's catching the football. When we get back into the actual OTA's how much he'll be able to do, but he's been able to do everything here as far as running routes and everything like that," Mahomes said.
Set to make his return at some point in 2025, Rice, should he stay healthy, has the chance to remind the Chiefs Kingdom just how good he really is. Before getting injured, Rice played in four games with Kansas City last season and collected 288 receiving yards in 24 receptions.
When Rice does return to the field, the offense has the chance to elevate into a Top 10 offense once again. Last season, Mahomes made do with the receivers he had, but adding Rice back to the offensive game plan should elevate both Rice and Mahomes' performance for 2025.
The franchise has yet to see a full season of Rice and Xavier Worthy, as those two could be the playmakers for the future in Kansas City.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.