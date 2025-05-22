Where Does Rashee Rice Place in Latest WR Rankings?
The Kansas City Chiefs have had a nice history of high-end playmakers in the last 50 years. Those have been notably Dwayne Bowe, Tyreek Hill, and Otis Taylor. The Chiefs are quarterback-centric with their all-world passer Patrick Mahomes and a future Hall of Fame head coach, Andy Reid.
In recent years, following the loss of Hill in a trade with the Miami Dolphins, the Chiefs have gone on to add playmakers through the draft. Notably, Xavier Worthy, Jalen Royals, and Rashee Rice. These receivers are expected to be the future core of the room and help establish youth on an offense that will have a quarterback entering his 30s.
When healthy, Rice is one of the better wideouts in the league and Pro Football Focus tends to agree. NFL Draft lead analyst Trevor Sikkema unveiled his Top 32 wide receivers in the NFL on Wednesday, unloading a cascade of debates and arguments from fans and media alike.
Rice is ranked No. 28 out of the 32 players listed and one of five in the fifth tier on Sikkema's list: Baltimore Ravens' Zay Flowers, Arizona Cardinals' Marvin Harrison Jr., Seattle Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Indianapolis Colts' Josh Downs are included in this group.
"Rice missed a significant portion of the 2025 season due to injury, but his performance over the past two years remains strong, with receiving grades of 86.1 and 85.5," Sikkema wrote. "He totaled 1,200 receiving yards in 2023, and that level of production is well within reach again if he stays healthy in 2025."
This is a fair ranking for Rice. As Sikkema pointed out, the former SMU product missed most of 2025 with a knee injury and there is no reason why he couldn't produce again in 2025. The talent is there to skyrocket up the list of top receivers in the league.
A.J. Brown is the top-ranked player on this list, followed by Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase in the first tier. I don't envision a world where Rice is in this category as the best of the best, but his teammate Worthy could certainly reach it due to his rare speed, route running, and natural playmaking ability.
Rice and Worthy should both be on this list in 2026, as the two could help transform the Chiefs' offense into the juggernaut it once was in the early years of the Mahomes era. It will be interesting to watch how this list transpires in 2025.
