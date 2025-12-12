Top 3 Chiefs Who Need Big Week 15 Performance

It's a big weekend for the Kansas City Chiefs as they look to the football gods to bless them by keeping their playoff hopes alive. A ton would have to happen for the Chiefs to make the playoffs, but they're in control of their destiny if they can land a victory in Week 15.

It's going to take some offensive help, however. In Week 14, the Chiefs put up 10 points against the Houston Texans in what was their worst offensive performance of the year. That being said, some veterans need to take command if it means they can keep their hopes alive.

In this episode of the Kansas City Chiefs Insider Podcast, we break down the three offensive Chiefs who need to make a major impact in Week 15 as the Chiefs look to keep their playoff hopes alive by defeating their AFC West division rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers.

To Watch Today's Episode, Click Below

1. Travis Kelce

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) lines up for the snap during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Travis Kelce's Week 14 performance wasn't the best we've seen from the future Hall of Fame tight end. Hauling in one reception in five targets, those numbers don't seem synonymous with Kelce's career.

If he wants to prove he can still go and be a big piece of the offense for the battle for the playoffs, it needs to start in Week 15 against the Chargers. Earlier this season, when the Chiefs lost to the Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Kelce collected 47 receiving yards in two receptions.

2. Hollywood Brown

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown (5) reacts after a catch against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Additionally, Hollywood Brown's role has decreased a ton since the return of both Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy. However, knowing that Brown's best performance of the season came back in Week 1, where he collected double-digit receptions and 99 receiving yards, maybe Hollywood is the answer.

A healthy Brown has been a strong re-addition this season for the Chiefs, but with defenses knowing the threats that Rice and Worthy pose, Patrick Mahomes could easily find Brown for more receptions this Sunday, which is something he truly needs.

3. Kareem Hunt

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The running back room hasn't been impressive this season, but when it comes to Kareem Hunt, he's been the best bet. Hunt is a few games removed from securing over 100 rushing yards in countless carries. A similar performance would help the offense thrive, or at least take some pressure off Mahomes.

So long as Mahomes has time in the pocket with a weak offensive line, the offense should come to life better than it did, especially since the season is on the line.

