What Is Red Friday? How Fans Can Support Worthy Cause
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs are playing only the second Week 1 Friday game in the NFL over the last 55 years. It’s also a rare opportunity for fans to support the team with a Red Friday on a gameday – and take it internationally. Normally, the tradition that Lamar Hunt started decades ago is reserved for two days before gameday.
“Excited to have it back on a Friday,” president Mark Donovan said last month, “and kind of unique in that sense in that we'll have a game that night. So, that unique opportunity got our marketing team really excited as we play in São Paulo that evening. We'll be able to actually have Red Friday that morning, get people really excited as we go into playing the game that night.”
Red Friday, now in its 34th season, allows communities to support the Chiefs by displaying a flag, net proceeds from which benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities.
This year’s flag features Andy Reid’s iconic phrase, “How ‘bout those Chiefs.”
How to support good cause
Fans can purchase the flag for a $5 donation at all McDonald’s locations in the Kansas City area as well as St. Joseph, Mo. Flags are also available at Hy-Vees grocery stores, or for a $10 donation at shop.chiefs.com.
Flag sales begin at 5 a.m. CT on Friday.
From the vision of Lamar Hunt
“Lamar was very focused on giving back and trying to figure out ways to give back,” Donovan added. “I credit our marketing team for doing a really good job of expanding the impact that we can have. And it is international now.
“You can buy flags all over the world. In addition, everyone needs to get out there on Friday morning and get their flags at your local McDonald's -- over 135 of them here and in St. Joe, and also at local Hy-Vees.”
“Consistent with having a financial impact, we’ve raised over $7 million for Ronald McDonald House. Consistent with having an impact in Kansas City, that money, while it's a worldwide program, that money stays in Kansas City and directly impacts families in need.
“So, really excited to be a part of that, really excited to continue that great tradition.”
