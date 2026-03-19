Neymar Offers Heartbreaking Response to Brazil Roster Snub

Neymar had more to say on Wednesday after Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti did not select him for the national team’s March international window.

It was announced Monday that the 34-year-old forward would not join the Seleção for its international friendlies against France and Croatia later this month, a worrisome discovery for Neymar with March as the last experimental window and World Cup kickoff less than 100 days away.

What Did Neymar Have to Say?

Neymar is Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer. | Michael Reaves/Getty Images

“I wanted to say so many things...,” Neymar posted to X on Wednesday afternoon. “Now I’m going to speak directly to you all. I just released a video on my YouTube channel showing how the last few days have been.”

On his channel, the Brazilian star, who surpassed Pelé in 2023 to become the nation’s all-time leading goalscorer, shared his raw reaction to hearing Ancelotti’s roster announcement.

“Hey Ancelotti, what about me?” Neymar is recorded saying, while lying on a treatment table in the training room.

“We were not called up,” he adds in the clip. “I’m sad, obviously. I’ll always root for the national team, right? Everything is fine. Now, it’s time to keep working. Keep improving.”

Why Was Neymar Left Off the Roster?

Neymar is logging heavy minutes in 2026. | Marco Buenavista/Sports Press Photo/Getty Images

Neymar did not make the cut due to fitness concerns after undergoing knee surgery in December that kept him sidelined until February. However, since his return to play last month, Neymar has dominated for his club Santos, recording two goals and two assists in his last four appearances.

“Neymar is not at 100% and therefore he is not on the list,” Ancelotti said on Monday.

Ancelotti was in attendance for Santos’ match against Mirassol on March 10, a 2–2 draw Neymar sat out due to “something normal ... a heavy hamstring,” according to the star.

What Does This Mean for Neymar’s World Cup Dreams?

Neymar has competed in three FIFA World Cups | Cui Nan/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images

Neymar has represented Brazil at the World Cup since 2014, scoring eight goals in 13 appearances across the three quadrennial tournaments.

“Obviously, it’s my last World Cup,” Neymar said on his YouTube channel.

“I don’t know if it’s my last year in the national team, but it’s coming to an end, and we have to know that. I always tell my friends, my family, ‘Enjoy it as much as you can. Keep watching the games because it will end.’”

Although Neymar knows he nears the end of his career, he believes he still has a lot to offer Brazil, as the nation gears up to face Morocco, Haiti and Scotland in World Cup Group C this summer.

“I can help the national team,” he added. “I can help in any way. I know the qualities that I have, and I know the power I have on the field. I know I can add to the team. Obviously, I want to go to the World Cup. Obviously this moves me.”

Ancelotti is expected to make his final roster decisions in May.



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