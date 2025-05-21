Who Would the Chiefs Take in a 2008 Redraft?
The Kansas City Chiefs have done an okay job at drafting over the past couple of years. Their 2025 draft class was a part of what was a good off-season for them, and specifically, Josh Simmons, stands out as a first-round pick at the end of the first round, possessing immense potential.
It's hard to get good players at the end of the first round, but the Chiefs have been able to do so consistently enough to remain atop the NFL landscape. However, what if they could go back and change how drafts played out with the hindsight of knowing who these players turn out to be?
Pro Football Focus recently put out an article going over what a 2008 redraft would look like, and the Chiefs had two first-round picks in that draft class. In their redraft, the Chiefs opt to draft Josh Sitton instead of Glenn Dorsey and draft Brandon Flowers instead of Gosder Cherilus.
"Sitton played significant snaps at left guard and right guard with Green Bay, Chicago and Miami during his NFL career. The former fourth-round pick earned at least a 76.7 PFF overall grade in every season from 2009 to 2017.
That included a run of four straight years in which he earned a PFF pass-blocking grade above 90.0. Sitton was also a crucial piece of the Packers’ Super Bowl run during the 2010 season. He did not allow a sack all year and was Green Bay’s highest-graded player in the Super Bowl aside from Aaron Rodgers".
As was seen by their latest loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, the offensive line is something that should not be taken lightly for the Chiefs. Drafting a guard who played so many years of good football may have given those earlier Chiefs teams more chances of success.
"The Chiefs end up with a player they eventually took in the second round of this draft. Among cornerbacks with at least 1,000 coverage snaps from 2008 to 2012, Flowers ranked fifth in PFF coverage grade (91.3). He broke up 44 passes and picked off 16 more during that span.
Flowers couldn’t quite reach those heights again after signing with the Chargers in 2014, but Kansas City certainly got nice value out of him".
