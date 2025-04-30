Where Analyst Believes Chiefs Will Finish Next Season
The Kansas City Chiefs have been comfortable in the AFC West for nearly a decade now. Even before Patrick Mahomes got there, they still had Alex Smith and Andy Reid, which helped elevate them to the top of their division. Now that Mahomes is here to stay, they'll look to continue to be the champions of the AFC West.
While the NFL draft has helped out their divisional rivals, I don't believe any of the opposing teams improved so drastically that they could compete with the Chiefs for the division. The AFC West will be one of the toughest divisions in the NFL next season, but ultimately, the Chiefs have too much experience being at the top for that to weigh them down.
If the Chiefs win their division once again next year, it'll be ten straight years of domination for Chiefs Kingdom. However, some analysts believe that the Chiefs' reign of terror may be done with as soon as next season.
Kyle Soppe is a sports writer for Pro Football & Sports Network, and in his article where he attempts to predict the 2025 NFL playoffs, he predicts that the Chiefs will lose to the division to the Los Angeles Chargers, and they'll be relegated to playing in the wild card.
"Are they better than the Chiefs? That’s not the question that matters most for this exercise. As a team that has yet to do much of anything in the postseason, this franchise is likely to place more importance on the regular season, whereas Kansas City has proven plenty capable of winning anytime, anywhere as long as they have their nucleus intact.
Their last three games against the Chiefs have all been losses, but by a total of just 10 points. Stealing one (or both) of those games this season isn’t out of the question, and the top-heavy nature of this league leaves the reigning AFC champions with a brutal schedule to navigate".
While it is true that the Chiefs' offense has been known to get catatonic in the regular season, this team enters next season with something to prove. They're coming off an embarrassing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, and they should be looking to get revenge on the entire league.
Their incoming rookie class is filled with studs like Josh Simmons, Omarr Norman-Lott, and Brashard Smith, who will help them maintain superiority over their division. It's about time for their grip on the division to loosen; they have one more year where the AFC West is theirs.
