Chiefs Get Good Off-Season Grade
The Kansas City Chiefs have done a great job in the off-season to rebound from their embarrassing loss against the Philadelphia Eagles to finish out their season last year. They are a team that's been to the Super Bowl consecutively for three years, there were bound to be some hiccups on the road.
On the eve of making NFL history, they came up short, but instead of kneeling in the face of a new era, they wanted to make sure they still had a chance to continue their dynasty. They arguably have the best quarterback in the NFL with Patrick Mahomes, so it doesn't take much for them to compete for a Super Bowl.
However, it was evident that if they wanted to continue to dominate, they couldn't sweat the small stuff, and the offensive line had to be addressed. That's why drafting Josh Simmons and signing Jaylon Moore will be huge for them next season, as well as keeping Trey Smith in Kansas City.
Their lack of weapons on the offensive side of the ball led to Xavier Worthy leading the team in the Super Bowl, and while injuries did derail their offensive planning, they gave their current core another chance by resigning Hollywood Brown while also planning for the future by drafting Jalen Royals.
In the face of adversity, the Chiefs didn't back down and continued to make improvements to their roster to get back to another Super Bowl. Trevor Sikkema is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and he recently published off-season grades for every NFL team. The Chiefs earned a solid B, a good grade.
"Trading Joe Thuney (80.0 PFF overall grade) was not ideal, but the Chiefs will hope Kingsley Suamataia (37.9 PFF overall grade) can fill in at guard better than he did at tackle. New signing Jaylon Moore, who felt like an overpay, could start at tackle while first-round pick Josh Simmons gets his knee ready.
Kansas City's draft was filled with scheme fits, and they retained Trey Smith and Nick Bolton. The receiver room could be better, but getting Rashee Rice back will help".
The Chiefs have done enough to warrant a higher grade, but a B isn't too bad. They should still be one of the heavy favorites to make it back to the Super Bowl, and they'll be playing next season as if they have something to prove to the rest of the league.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.