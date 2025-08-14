4 Chiefs-Related Takeaways From Taylor Swift on New Heights
More than 1.327 million tuned into Wednesday night’s YouTube stream of the New Heights podcast, with special guest Taylor Swift. Here are four main points she discussed with Travis and Jason Kelce regarding the Chiefs and the NFL.
1) On learning the NFL beginning with their first date after Kansas City’s 38-35 win over Philadelphia in Super Bowl 57.
Swift: “So, I asked him what it was like when the Chiefs played the Eagles in the Super Bowl, and he looked across the field and saw his brother standing on the other side. He didn't even look at me. I now know what an insane question that was. He was like, ‘Actually, I'm on the offense, and my brother's on the offense, and I'm only on the field at the same time as the defense.’ I thought everyone was on the field at the same time. I thought that the quarterback...
“I thought it was like, Jared Goff is here and Josh Allen's here. And they're going to be like, they blow a whistle and then they go at each other and they're like, ‘Er!’”
Jason Kelce: “I would love to see Jared Goff play on defense. Let's see Jared Goff on defense.
Swift: “I've got some ideas. I've got some thoughts. I didn't know what a first down was. I didn't know what the chains were. I didn't know what a tight end was. Oh my god, I fell in love with it. I became obsessed with it.”
2) Swift broke the news to Travis Kelce that the Chiefs drafted Xavier Worthy in the first round of the 2024 draft.
Swift: “I became a person who was running through the halls of my house screaming, ‘We drafted Xavier Worthy!’ And my parents were like, ‘What is... who body-snatched you?’ … ‘We drafted Xavier Worthy!”
Travis Kelce: “I forget where I was, but you were the first person to tell me that we drafted Xavier Worthy in the draft. … I'm like, ‘Wait, is she right?’ I had to look this up. I'm like, ‘Did she get the wrong information here?’ But yeah, we traded up.
Swift: “Yeah, we're talking about Cover 2, Cover 4, Cover 0, man coverage. We're talking, we're learning. I continue to learn.”
Travis Kelce: “Name me somebody else that even knows what those coverages are.”
Swift: “Yeah, I'm not ready to be an analyst right now, but give me 16 months.”
Jason Kelce: “You're going to pick up on it. I'm telling you, you would ask some of the best questions when we were up in the booth and there's your desire to learn more, but your genuine excitement around it, as well as like your competitiveness.”
3) The Arrowhead Stadium suite during Chiefs games taught Swift a lot about Kelce, beginning with her first NFL game there (the victory over Chicago in Week 3 of the 2023 season).
Swift: “Okay, so he's got, which is an incredible, like a huge green flag, Travis has had the same friends since he was probably 4 years old. And he's incredibly good at maintaining friendships and he's so loyal and his friends are equally loyal. They're just the funniest, most hilarious group of people.”
Travis Kelce: “Yeah, you want to talk about green flags, the first game she went to, the Bears game, she literally went through the front door of the stadium.
Swift: “Yeah, we walked right in. Just right in … Through general admission, through with everybody on the bus to the game.”
Travis Kelce: “Oh my gosh. And I was just like, ‘Oh, she's just in it. She's down, she's down for the ride, she's here for the fun. She's like … I'll go through the mud, I'll be a part of Chiefs Kingdom.’”
Swift: “I'm like, you know, we just played here three months ago. Yeah. And we went a different way, but I'm not going to say that, I'm not going to backseat drive this sh**. … And then just you have a lot of other just like big bulky dudes that are your friends. Green flag, not threatened by other guys. At all. … I'm walking in just in the front, we're walking in with thousands of people in Arrowhead, and nobody, nobody noticed.
4) Swift shared details on Andy Reid’s role in her relationship with the Chiefs tight end.
Swift: “He's been friends with my dad. My dad (Scott) is the most social man who's ever been born. … He's just like, he's just a maniac. He will make a friend in an airport in 1971, have a five-minute conversation and still be talking to that dude twice a week now. And he's like that with everyone he meets. Like he has, he's able to have very many, very meaningful relationships, and it's a skill. It's a talent. It's a mind-boggling talent that I've only known him to have. Social savant, my dad.
“And so, he knows Andy and Andy's been coming to shows for years and stuff like that. So, I've always had a really positive vibe about Andy Reid. I didn't really know what the sports were that he was doing, but I knew that that was my dad's friend, Andy Reid. I now know he is literally the most iconic, legendary coach of all-time.
“And from the way that you talk about him, his leadership style, I respect it so much because I feel like it's done without aggression or raising your voice or losing your composure. It's all very composed and focused. … It's just kind of something I've always kind of tried to administer in what I'm doing, but he's a huge role model for that, of how he motivates people and how he does so without flying off the handle and is just very focused on what the right thing is at the right moment.
“Okay, so when you guys did the full send on the podcast, and (Travis) was like, ‘You want to date me?’ and everybody heard it, it was the shooting your shot heard ‘round the world. Yes. Basically, everyone who likes you, which is a lot of people, started reaching out to everyone who knows me.
“I think it was Andy who was vouching for you. I think it was my relatives, my cousins were like, ‘Please, please, please, he's amazing.’ There were friends that were like, ‘He's actually an amazing guy, like he's so great.’ There was a lot people whispering in my ear about you and I actually, that's not normal. There are people just willing to go to bat for you and be like, ‘You don't understand, this guy's incredible.’ Yeah, thank you, Andy.”
