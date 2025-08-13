How GQ Cover Guy Set Tone With 1 Play
Travis Kelce on Tuesday not only made the cover of GQ, but he also announced Taylor Swift would join him on a special edition of his New Heights podcast. On the practice field, however, he was all football.
On Day 15 of 16 at St. Joe, the Chiefs were struggling to complete passes in 82-degree conditions with 80 percent humidity, but Kelce provided the spark. He beat one-on-one coverage for a gain of 20-plus yards, and passing game coordinator Joe Bleymaier said the catch changed the trajectory of practice.
“So, that’s just the veteran that he is,” Bleymaier said after practice, “the amount of years out there. And then when everybody was pushing through the dog days of camp, it was him who made the play one-on-one against the defense.
“That kind of just goes to that bigger picture where maybe you don't recognize the years as much because it's just the same old Trav; that's what he's always been doing. But for him to be able to dig deep and do that, I mean that was just like a fountain of youth moment today in full pads out here.”
Mahomes is pass-catcher whisperer
Patrick Mahomes wears several hats for the Chiefs. In the offseason, he’s a part-time scout for Brett Veach and Andy Reid. During the season, he’s a part-time assistant coach. And according to Bleymaier, Mahomes has an uncanny ability to communicate exactly what he wants through the perspective of his pupils.
Whether experienced players like Kelce, Rashee Rice, Hollywood Brown and Xavier Worthy, or a rookie like Jaylen Royals, the Mahomes teaching style is customized to how his receiver can best understand.
“He can speak to Rashee and Xavier, Hollywood, Trav, a certain way,” Bleymaier said. “They have a communication that sometimes is unspoken. But then with Jaylen and some of our newer tight ends and newer pass catchers, he's been able to communicate exactly what he wants through their eyes.
“You can see him almost taking a breath and saying, ‘Hey, I know exactly what you were thinking,’ or ‘Here's what I think you thought, and here's how I saw it.’ And it's just clicking. I think that's a maturity and an experience thing from Patrick to be able to recognize the game through their eyes and see it through their experience and then meet them where they are. It's been incredible to watch.”
Explosive plays and tight windows
The Chiefs are hoping that translates into more explosive plays, attacking the deep ball, and aggressively targeting tight windows at higher rates than in 2024. Bleymaier, who predated Mahomes on the Chiefs staff when he joined the club as offensive quality control coach in 2016, was with the team when Mahomes and Tyreek Hill were making those plays look routine.
Bleymaier said Steve Spagnuolo’s defense these last three weeks has helped in that regard.
“Coach Spags is a great segue into the season,” he said, “because they'll have adjustments throughout camp. But until they stop it, we'll keep doing it. Once they stop it, now where's our next complement?”
