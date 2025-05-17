Travis Kelce Saved Cash Realizing He Already Owned Auction Item
Forgive Travis Kelce if he can’t keep track of all his memorabilia. The future Hall of Fame tight end has three Super Bowl rings, mementos from 10 Pro Bowl selections and a signed Taylor Swift guitar.
That’s what Kelce told those in attendance Thursday night at the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation Golf Classic Gala in Las Vegas. Swift donated a signed guitar branded with her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, to raise money for Patrick Mahomes’ foundation.
Kelce attempted to bid on the item and nearly grasped the guitar, until his face turned as red as his No. 87 home jersey as he announced to the crowd that he realized he already owned that item. He quickly took his seat as the crowd roared.
Kelce has connections. And while Swift joined Kelce in Las Vegas when he and Mahomes won Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium, she wasn’t able to make Thursday’s event.
At the same event last year, with Swift in attendance, Kelce announced he was donating four Eras Tour tickets to raise money for the auction. Swift’s tour came to an end in Vancouver last December.
Kelce might be making his farewell tour this fall. And he may have had even more money to bid on auction items had he already retired, considering his long list of opportunities. Instead, he announced in March he was returning for a 13th NFL season, hungry to remove the bad taste from Kansas City’s 40-22 Super Bowl loss to Philadelphia.
Mahomes then proceeded to take out his frustrations on the course at the Shadow Creek Golf Club. Apologizing in advance, he told everyone he had no issues taking first place at his event.
Dedicated to improving the lives of children, the quarterback’s foundation has aimed to support initiatives that focus on health and wellness, communities in need of resources, and other charitable causes.
Mahomes and Kelce are beginning their ninth season as Chiefs teammates. Over their first eight years together, they’ve won eight AFC West division titles. They’ve also played in five of the past six Super Bowls, winning three, and seven consecutive AFC Championship Games.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE