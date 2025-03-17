Where the Chiefs Rank After Early Offseason Moves
The Kansas City Chiefs have been active this offseason following their blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. That loss made it crystal clear where the Chiefs must improve this offseason. While they have made moves, they undoubtedly must make more.
Kansas City must address its offensive line, offensive skill positions, and multiple position groups on its defense. Luckily for the Chiefs, free agency has not negatively impacted them as much as many initially believed it would.
The Chiefs wisely used the franchise tag on offensive lineman Trey Smith and were able to keep Nick Bolton, who was widely assumed to be on his way elsewhere in free agency. Kansas City also retained Hollywood Brown, solidifying a top-heavy group of wide receivers.
Kyle Soppe of the Pro Football Network recently ranked each team in the National Football League after completing early offseason moves. Soppe ranked the Chiefs as the fifth-best team in the league after making a handful of moves at the start of free agency.
"Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones restructured their contracts, freeing up cap space to strengthen an already dominant roster," Soppe said.
"The Chiefs didn’t make any splashy moves in free agency, but why would they? They’ve won the AFC in three straight seasons and have earned the right to trust their process. They brought back Nick Bolton and Hollywood Brown, maintaining continuity on both sides of the ball. They also added Jaylon Moore to an offensive line that struggled in the Super Bowl. As long as this team stays healthy, they’ll remain the AFC’s top threat," Soppe said.
Kansas City judges their success by Super Bowl wins, not appearances. While the unit featured a few different players, their offensive line was one of the primary reasons the Chiefs were not 5-0 in the Super Bowl with Mahomes under center.
The Chiefs have arguably the best quarterback in the league today and undoubtedly one of the best quarterbacks of all time on their roster. However, they failed to give him a good enough supporting cast to beat teams with great defenses like the Eagles.
There are only a few teams in the NFL on the same level as the Chiefs. However, the gap is unquestionably closing.
