Chiefs Revenge and Grudge Games in 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs want the 2025 National Football League season to start faster than any other team in the league. The Chiefs still have that bad taste in their mouth after losing Super Bowl LIX to end their season last year. The Chiefs will have an extra chip on their shoulder heading into next season, and it will stay there all of 2025. The Chiefs are looking to bounce back and make another run at the Super Bowl.
Earlier this week, the Chiefs found out what their full schedule looks like heading into the new season, and there are a lot of good games. And it will have a lot of people glued to their TV. The Chiefs already have one holiday on lockdown, and that is Christmas Day. And this season, they will have another holiday on lockdown, and that is against the Dallas Cowboys.
But even those games are not the most interesting for the Chiefs heading into the new season. For the Chiefs, they will play both the Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills. Every season, it seems that the Chiefs are running into the Ravens and Bills, no matter if it is the regular season or the playoffs, they have been facing each other for a long time.
For the Bills and Ravens, they are looking to get revenge on the Chiefs.
Yahoo Sports Senior Reporter Jori Epstein ranked the Chiefs vs the Ravens as No. 9 for the get-back game. And Bills vs Chiefs as the No. 2 revenge game.
3) Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills — Week 9, Nov. 2
No, don’t start asking about the officiating conspiracy theories this game will invite. The Chiefs have bested the Bills in every playoff matchup between Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, a record of 4-0 for those counting at home. Wildly, the pre-playoff results are the opposite: Allen is 4-0 all-time in the regular season against the Chiefs. Does that mean bettors should pick Allen to win the lower-stakes matchup again? Tough to say. But like the Ravens’ visit to the Chiefs, expect this to be a potential playoff rematch with a deep and sensitive history.
8) Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs — Week 4, Sept. 28
The Ravens lost to the Chiefs last season with an out-of-bounds touchdown attempt deciding the league season opener. And Baltimore dropped the AFC championship — and that elusive Super Bowl berth — to the Chiefs the playoffs prior. Mahomes and Co. will always be a reminder that Jackson’s two-time MVP status and perennial excellent performance has not taken his franchise where he most wants to go. Slaying the Kansas City dragon is his next step.
