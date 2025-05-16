Biggest Get Back Game for the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs want the 2025 National Football League season to start faster than any other team in the league. The Chiefs still have that bad taste in their mouth after losing Super Bowl LIX to end their season last year.
The Chiefs will have an extra chip on their shoulder heading into next season, and it will stay there all of 2025. The Chiefs are looking to bounce back and make another run at the Super Bowl.
It is easy to say that the Chiefs will come back and automatically be better than last season, because we do not know that. But the one thing that history has shown us over the years, with watching the Chiefs bounce back in a disappointing season, they have gotten the right players in the right places after they have had turnovers like they have had this offseason.
But the Chiefs have revenge on their mind and it will come early for them. The opponent and the game that many will have marked on their calendar is when the Chiefs host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2.
Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports has the Eagles and Chiefs ranked as the number one game in terms of grudge matches.
1) Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs — Week 2, Sept. 14
The Super Bowl rematch isn’t only tantalizing because these clubs most recently faced off on the biggest stage. The game was also arguably the most confounded the Chiefs have looked in the playoffs since Mahomes and Andy Reid began their five-Super-Bowls-in-six-years tear.
While the 40-22 result was closer than the Chiefs’ Super Bowl loss to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers four years prior, garbage time hides the reality of the 34-0 deficit Kansas City faced deep into the third quarter. With three minutes to play, Mahomes and Co. trailed 40-6. They were stunned on both sides of the ball. Will Steve Spagnuolo’s defense finally be able to slow the Eagles’ pick-your-poison attack? And will Mahomes find answers to the swarming Eagles defense?
For the Chiefs, it will be one step closer to reaching their goal next season if they can knock off the defending champions early on in the season. But it will be more important to win for the Chiefs because that will mean that they are coming out of the gates fast to open up the 2025 season.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.