Chiefs Rookie Josh Simmons Lands High Appraisal
The Kansas City Chiefs needed to address their offensive line woes from a season ago, and they did through the 2025 NFL Draft. Utilizing their first-round draft pick to select Josh Simmons out of Ohio State has already looked to be working in the favor of Kansas City.
Simmons was a highly ranked prospect in the draft, and only fell to Kansas City due to his left knee injury. If he were healthy, it was league consensus that he would have been one of the top prospects taken off the draft board. Lucky for the Chiefs and the offensive line, they have a new quarterback protector in town.
After seeing quarterback Patrick Mahomes get sacked the most he has in his career last season, Simmons looks to be a plus addition to pair alongside free agent signing Jaylon Moore. While the Chiefs still need to figure out who's plan A and who's plan B, the impact of Simmons looks larger.
So much so that, according to PFF's one impact offseason acquisition for each NFL team based on data, Simmons is the player that stands out. Given the production Simmons had when he was healthy for the Buckeyes in his collegiate days, the appraisal makes sense.
"For the second time in his career, Patrick Mahomes desperately needs pass protection following a Super Bowl loss. One of the most obvious first-round pairings in this year’s draft was Kansas City and Ohio State left tackle Josh Simmons, whose 2024 season ended early due to a knee injury, but his 82.2 true pass blocking grade tied for ninth among qualified FBS tackles," Dalton Wasserman of PFF wrote.
"He should provide an upgrade when healthy after the Chiefs saw all of their tackles, Joe Thuney not withstanding, record a true pass blocking grade below 65.0 in 2024."
There are other additions who could have taken the spot of Simmons, but given the upside he has as a first-round pick, and the PFF data numbers he was able to secure, the Chiefs can only hope Simmons can reflect that same success in the National Football League.
One storyline to watch this offseason, as the Chiefs get closer to training camp, is where Simmons stands with his injury recovery.
