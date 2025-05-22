What Offseason Grade Did Chiefs' Moves Net?
The Kansas City Chiefs approached this offseason with certain areas circles on their depth chart. Adding to the depth of weaker positions and retooling was the aim of the game in the Chiefs' offseason approach. Luckily for the franchise, they were able to add multiple pieces.
Through both pro free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft, the Chiefs added new faces to the scheme and brought back familiar faces from the past. After making the Super Bowl for the third time in a row, all they had to do was fill the roles at positions that were left open from departures.
Though we will have to wait to see how the offseason additions perform to truly gauge the overall success of the offseason, Pro Football Network's Brandon Austin put together a grade for each franchise in the National Football League.
When looking at the offseason on paper, and what each player may potentially add to the roster, Austin graded the Chiefs' overall offseason a B.
"The Kansas City Chiefs did most of their work early in free agency, locking up Jaylon Moore to a two-year deal to be their left tackle," Austin wrote. "It was an intriguing move for a player who has flashed his ability but has not been a full-time starter in his career. The front office addressed the team’s most pressing need, but the jury is still out on whether or not Moore is the right replacement."
Keeping players such as linebacker Nick Bolton, offensive guard Trey Smith, and wide receiver Hollywood Brown, just to name a few, makes this roster look much better compared to if they were to lose them. Austin was very impressed with how general manager Brett Veach approached the 2025 NFL Draft, though, when composing this roster.
"Brett Veach and the front office had a strong showing in the 2025 NFL Draft. Getting Josh Simmons with the final pick of Round 1 was quite the coup. He fell due to injury concerns from a torn patellar tendon, but the Chiefs could afford to gamble on him. The talent is undeniable. Defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott and wide receiver Jalen Royals could each make tangible contributions in Year 1."
If Austin comes around to creating a grading of every franchise's offseason additions when seeing them in action, the Chiefs have the numbers on their side to increase that overall letter grade.
As always, be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.