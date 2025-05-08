Chiefs Sign 3 Rookies Following Rookie Minicamp
The Kansas City Chiefs' rookie minicamp has officially concluded, and after several players, whether they be draftees, undrafted, or invited, the young players gave it everything they had. When it came to three rookies, however, three of them stood out enough to earn a contract.
The franchise signed three new players, all of whom were rookies trying out to get a chance to make the team. The additions of wide receiver Jimmy Holiday, safety Major Williams, and linebacker Cooper McDonald can now say they are now football players for the Kansas City Chiefs.
According to roster moves were made in the form of releasing four players were released, and six were waived to make room for the new signees.
Additionally, the Chiefs released veteran cornerback Robert Rochell was also released following the drafting of cornerback Nohl Williams in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Let's meet the three newest Chiefs that are headed to Kansas City:
1. Jimmy Holiday, WR
Between 2020 and 2024, the newest Chiefs wide receiver played in 55 career collegiate games, a majority of them with Tennessee. In 2024, Holiday was a member of the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and totaled 476 receiving yards in 39 receptions. He also scored two receiving touchdowns.
Holiday has extra worth on the offensive side as he also collected 182 rushing yards in 48 attempts. He averaged 36.6 rushing yards per game and scored four touchdowns, carrying the ball in addition to receiving the ball.
2. Major Williams, S
Williams played his collegiate ball with the Carson-Newman Eagles from 2022 to 2024. Just this past season, in 12 games played, Williams collected 53 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and also 1.5 quarterback sacks.
Throughout his collegiate career, the Chiefs' safety finished with 155 total tackles, 22.5 of them being tackles for loss.
3. Cooper McDonald, LB
Last year with TSU, McDonald competed in nine games and collected 25 total tackles. Before joining TSU last season, McDonald spent his first two collegiate years with the Washington Huskies, but came into his own when he donned a San Diego State uniform.
In two seasons with San Diego State (2022-2023), the Chiefs' newest rookie linebacker collected 84 total tackles, earned 3.5 quarterback sacks, and had nine tackles for loss.
All around, the Chiefs picked up three players with upside.
