One UDFA Who Can Have An Impact for Chiefs in 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs had a good 2025 NFL Draft. The Chiefs did a good job of filling in most of their needs on both sides of the ball that they had before the draft started. That was key for the team to do before the start of the 2025 NFL season. The Chiefs, from start to finish, did a good job of finding the best players that best fit their team.
The Chiefs want to get ahead on both sides of the ball in 2025, and now they have a much better chance of doing so with the 2025 draft class. But once the draft was over last week, it did not stop the Chiefs in terms of making moves for players. The Chiefs still were going after players that went undrafted and wanted to find some players that best fit their team from that group.
But one player from the undrafted free agent group can have an impact for the Chiefs in the 2025 season. That is tight end Jake Briningstool out of Clemson.
"Travis Kelce isn't retiring yet. But that doesn't mean the Kansas City Chiefs should ignore the tight end position. Kelce turns 36 next season, and he's coming off one of the worst statistical seasons of his career. Patrick Mahomes loves targeting his tight ends, and one UDFA in particular could challenge Jared Wiley for reps behind Kelce and Noah Gray," said Brandon Austin of Pro Football Network.
"Jake Briningstool isn’t the most physically imposing tight end, but his toughness, route-running intelligence, and natural receiving ability make him a reliable option in the passing game. While he may not be a true in-line blocker or an elite separator against man coverage, Briningstool consistently finds space against zone looks and excels at making tough catches."
"A fluid mover with strong hands and good body control, Briningstool works well in the intermediate areas of the field. With traits like these, the Clemson product could eventually find his way on the field for third downs and red zone opportunities."
The Chiefs did not know if Kelce would be in Kansas City beyond the 2025 season. They can bring in tight ends to learn from one of the greatest to ever do it in Kelce. The Chiefs know how important the tight end position is in their offense, and Briningstool could be that player for them if he has a good camp and fits well with the Chiefs.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.