How to Find Chiefs Rookies on Social Media

The Kansas City Chiefs welcomed seven new rookies to their franchise in the 2025 NFL Draft as the franchise hopes they can become immediate impacts going into the new campaign. The Chiefs also added 16 undrafted free agents to the roster as well, as they also hope they can crack the roster.
The class is highlighted by Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman and the Chiefs' first-round draftee, Josh Simmons. Simmons was highly mocked to Kansas City, as predictions became reality, when the franchise chose Simmons with the final selection in the first round of the draft process.
With the Chiefs' new draft class in place and concluding their rookie minicamp this offseason already, here is how you can follow all of the new Chiefs on both X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.
Here is what head coach Andy Reid had to say surrounding his new players from minicamp.
"Great to be back here and able to get on the practice field with some of our young guys," said Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. "They looked good yesterday. It is a good group. I think Brett [Veach] and his gang have done a great job of bringing in some really good football players. Whether they were drafted or free agents, it looks like a good crew."
"There are only 15 or 16 of them, whether it is the seven draft picks and 10 or so others who were signed as free agents. So the rest of the guys are just invites to this camp. That is a challenge for them to catch our eye. But they are going about it the right way, and it is literally that. I mean, how are you going to make the catch or throw or make the coverage adjustment you need to make on the back end ... All of that is part of it. That is what we look at."
Josh Simmons
X: @josh5immons, IG: @Jos5ua
Omarr Norman-Lott
Ashton Gillotte
X: @AshtonGillotte, IG: @ashtongillotte
Nohl Williams
X: @NohlWilliams, IG: @nohl_3
Jalen Royals
X: @RoyalsJalen, IG: @jalenroyals
Jeffrey Bassa
Brashard Smith
X: @BrashardS, IG: _brashard_
